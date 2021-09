Love Island couple Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair's time in the villa came to an abrupt and heartbreaking end in last Thursday's episode, when Josh broke the news to the other islanders that his older sister, Lindsey, had unexpectedly died the night before after suddenly falling ill. The pair, who had been coupled up since Day 1, left the Hawaiian villa to return to Josh's home state of Massachusetts to be with family and celebrate his sister's life, whom he credited for bringing him onto Love Island and helping him meet Shannon.