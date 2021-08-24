Cancel
Orange City, IA

NWC rewires Spanish translator program

By Elijah Helton ehelton@iowainformation.com
nwestiowa.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE CITY—Northwestern College in Orange City has revamped its Spanish interpreting program for the new school and its enrollment is already más grande. Professor Piet Koene is leading the program that he said was lacking in participants. With the translator training courses re-imagined as digital-only, he said prospective students will be better served.

