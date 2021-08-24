NWC rewires Spanish translator program

When I was a sophomore at Michigan State University, I had the privilege to move out of the dorms and into an off-campus apartment. That meant I had to cook for myself. The first month was tricky because I was trying to figure out how I could balance my time between academics and time for myself to cook. If I didn’t have time for myself to cook, eating out wasn’t much easier. I didn’t know any places to eat to begin with because I was so used to eating in the cafeteria and there weren’t many places that felt like home. Some days, I literally didn’t have enough time to eat because I was so focused on academics that I neglected my own health.