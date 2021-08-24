Urbint, which uses AI to predict threats to infrastructure, nabs $60M
Urbint, a company developing software that can predict threats to critical infrastructure, today announced that it raised $60 million in a series C funding round led by Energize Ventures with participation from American Electric Power, and OGCI Climate Investments, as well as existing investors Energy Impact Partners, National Grid Partners, Blue Bear Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Founder and CEO Corey Capasso said that the proceeds will enable Urbint to scale its technology, introduce new solutions, and enter new verticals of infrastructure as well as expand its workforce.venturebeat.com
