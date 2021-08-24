Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Urbint, which uses AI to predict threats to infrastructure, nabs $60M

By Kyle Wiggers
VentureBeat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrbint, a company developing software that can predict threats to critical infrastructure, today announced that it raised $60 million in a series C funding round led by Energize Ventures with participation from American Electric Power, and OGCI Climate Investments, as well as existing investors Energy Impact Partners, National Grid Partners, Blue Bear Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Founder and CEO Corey Capasso said that the proceeds will enable Urbint to scale its technology, introduce new solutions, and enter new verticals of infrastructure as well as expand its workforce.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Electric Power#Fiber Cable#Critical Infrastructure#Energize Ventures#Ogci Climate Investments#Energy Impact Partners#National Grid Partners#Blue Bear Capital#Salesforce Ventures#Ai#Alphabet#Moonshot#Venturebeat Venturebeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Google
Related
EconomyVentureBeat

Software engineering intelligence platform Code Climate raises $50M

Code Climate, a platform that powers software engineering project management with data, has raised $50 million in a series C round of funding. Founded in 2011, Code Climate touts itself as an “engineering intelligence platform,” one that allows companies such as JLL, Pizza Hut, and Instacart to ship better quality code faster by plugging into DevOps and project management tools such as GitHub and Jira to generate data-driven insights. This includes aligning business priorities with engineering activities and ensuring resources are channeled to the areas that need them most while making it easier to identify what’s working and replicate it across a company.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Vic.ai, an AI-powered accounting automation platform, raises $50M

Vic.ai, a startup developing software to automate accounting and financial processes, today announced that it closed a $50 million series B financing round with participation from GGV Capital, Cowboy Ventures, and Costanoa Ventures. Pivoting away from its initial focus on accounting professionals, Vic says it’ll use the capital to expand its existing enterprise offering as well as build out its financial intelligence engine.
TechnologyEntrepreneur

How Businesses Use AI to Boost Revenue

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Artificial Intelligence is perhaps the most hyped technology of the 21st century, and it is now rapidly making its way into your workplace. In the last four years alone, the use of AI at an enterprise level has grown 270%. As the first wave of AI-based solutions is establishing markets, it has become obvious that businesses are deploying the AI technology mainly to replace the redundant human workforce and save costs in the long run.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Amazon Managed Grafana for AWS hits general availability

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Amazon today announced the general availability of Amazon Managed Grafana, a fully managed offering that provides Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud customers an easy way to deploy Grafana alongside other AWS services. Released in 2014, Grafana is...
Technologywashingtonexec.com

Google Cloud, C3 AI Create Alliance to Accelerate Enterprise AI

C3 AI and Google Cloud announced a new partnership to help organizations across multiple industries accelerate their application of artificial intelligence solutions. “Combining the innovation, leadership, scale, and go-to-market expertise of Google Cloud with the substantial business value delivered from C3 AI applications, this partnership will dramatically accelerate the adoption of Enterprise AI applications across all industry segments,” said C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Which Tech Jobs Cannot Be Replaced By AI?

An attempt to predict the fields that will remain human-centric even as AI becomes increasingly ubiquitous. The inspiration for expanding upon my prior predictions came from a recent phrase that I heard, “whatever can be automated will be automated”. With such obvious monetary incentives for organizations to automate, the million dollar question is how should a tech professional best prepare themselves for the future. In order to answer that question, we need to dive into which processes can be automated and what the implications will be for tech professionals.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Google Cloud and C3 AI team up to drive AI adoption in vertical markets

Google LLC and C3 AI Inc., a publicly traded maker of artificial intelligence software, today announced a partnership aimed at helping more enterprises incorporate machine learning into their operations. As part of its collaboration with Google, C3 AI has made its entire lineup of AI software products available on Google...
SoftwareZDNet

C3 AI brings its full enterprise portfolio to Google Cloud

On Wednesday, Google Cloud and C3 AI announced a new partnership that will bring C3 AI's entire portfolio of enterprise AI software to Google Cloud. The two companies will also offer joint services tailored for a range of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare and financial services. The C3 AI applications now...
BusinessVentureBeat

SnapEDA helps manufacturers find alternate chips in the semiconductor shortage

Carmakers could suffer $100 billion in lost revenues in 2021 because of the semiconductor shortage, according to KPMG. But SnapEDA is doing its best to help manufacturers find alternate chips for their products. Whipsawed by pandemic cancellations and then panic buying, the semiconductor market shortage has become a huge economic...
SoftwareInformationWeek

Finding High-Value AI Use Cases

Supply chain data and manufacturing data helped many industrial organizations achieve what had been the pinnacle of success -- lean manufacturing or just-in-time manufacturing. You order just the right amounts of raw materials to make the number of your products that are being ordered, and you keep very little inventory on hand. The model worked well in the predictable world and kept production costs down and maximized efficiency.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Decision intelligence startup PeakAI raises $75M

Investors have decided to back the “Decision Intelligence” startup Peak AI Ltd. with a new $75 million round of funding. Announced this morning, the Series C round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and saw participation from all of the company’s existing investors too, including MMC Ventures, Oxx, Praetura Ventures, Arete and Octopus Ventures. The company has now raised a total of $119 million, it said today.
MarketsMetro International

Data and AI platform Databricks raises $1.6 billion, valued at $38 billion

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) – Databricks, a data analytics platform that uses artificial intelligence, said on Tuesday it raised $1.6 billion to expand its engineering team to keep its lead in the market, a funding round that valued it at $38 billion. The massive fund injection “does not push out the...
BusinessVentureBeat

Peak, a managed AI platform for enterprise, nabs $75M

Peak, a U.K.-headquartered company offering AI-powered enterprise decision support software, today announced that it closed a $75 million series C. The tranche, which was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 with participation from MMC Ventures, Oxx, Praetura Ventures, Arete, and Octopus Ventures, brings Peak’s total raised to date $119 million, and CEO Richard Potter says it’ll be used to fuel R&D and expansion with new offices in the U.S. and India.
BusinessVentureBeat

Observe.AI acquires ScopeAI to advance omnichannel ambitions

Observe.AI, a provider of a platform for analyzing data generated by call centers, revealed today it has acquired ScopeAI, which makes tools that automatically extract insights from customer conversations across chat, email, and social media networks. The acquisition signals a shift into the omnichannel analytics market that Observe.AI will provide...
TechnologyVentureBeat

Omnichannel communications platform Trengo nabs $36M

Trengo, a Dutch omnichannel communications platform, today announced that it raised $36 million in series A funding led by Insight Partners and Peak Capital. With the new funds, Trengo aims to attract engineering talent, grow internationally, and develop its platform further, according to CEO Patrick Meutzner. The pace of digital...
ComputersVentureBeat

Enterprises are flocking to low-code tools, Mendix reports

IT professionals struggle to deploy, manage, update, and secure the additional software enterprises require without substantially increasing the size of their team. This challenge is driving many enterprises to modernize software delivery processes using low-code platforms that automate tasks normally done manually. A survey of IT and business professionals published...
Technologythefastmode.com

HGC Supports Google Cloud Partner Interconnect

HGC Global Communications(HGC), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, on Tuesday announced that it supports Google Cloud Partner Interconnect. By offering support for Partner Interconnect, Google Cloud customers have the ability to quickly establish secure and high-performance direct connections to business-critical workloads on Google...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Risks and rewards of low-code tools

The market for low-code tools, a software development approach that requires little to no coding to build apps, has grown substantially. Predicted to generate $187 billion in revenue by 2030, low-code development tools have entered into the mainstream as enterprises seek to keep pace with digital transformation trends. IDC predicts the worldwide population of low-code developers will see a compound annual growth rate of 40.4% from 2021 to 2025, approximately 3.2 times the 12.5% rate for developers generally worldwide. And the pandemic has accelerated the interest in low-code, as organizations have had to move their activities online while responding to changing customer demands.
BicyclesThe Verge

VanMoof raises $128M to become ‘most funded e-bike company in the world’

VanMoof just raised another $128 million in funding, after announcing a $40 million investment round in September 2020. That brings Amsterdam-based VanMoof’s total haul to $182 million raised in the last two years, excluding crowdfunding rounds in 2018 and 2019, making it “the most funded e-bike company in the world,” according to VanMoof.
InternetVentureBeat

AI analysis unveils the most effective email subject lines for the holidays

Retailers are already preparing for a 2021 holiday ecommerce season that mirrors last year. A recent survey by Radial found that 65% of consumers plan to spend the same as or even more than last year. Radial itself plans to hire 27,000 seasonal workers ahead of the shopping season to fulfill ecommerce orders. But to snag a share of that market, retailers will need to use the right email marketing language and tactics, according to a new report from AI-powered copywriting platform Phrasee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy