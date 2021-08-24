What full FDA approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine means for your employment
Now that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has full approval from the FDA, does that affect your rights at work if your employer looks to mandate the shot?. Technically, they can already do whatever they want, but this might have just given them enough fighting power to incentivize their employees to actually get vaccinated. And even though this Pfizer vaccine might seem small, the fact that the FDA just approved it is huge, because until now it was only available because of emergency authorization.www.winknews.com
