Pushing Daisy's Band Set for Riverwalk Performance
Indianapolis’ Pushing Daisy's Band will take the Riverwalk stage Saturday, Aug. 28, bringing their mix of psychedelic jam music and ‘70s funk to Kokomo. The band recently released their first album, “Psychedelic Funk from Outer Space,” and are currently on a tour that spans the region. Last weekend they performed at the Summer Camp Music Festival in Illinois alongside acts like Here Come the Mummies, Ween, Umphrey’s McGee and moe.kokomoperspective.com
Comments / 0