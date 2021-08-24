Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen DLC Dated for 22nd February in New Trailer

By Liam Croft
pushsquare.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: The Destiny 2 Showcase has now confirmed all of the details listed below along with revealing the trailer for The Witch Queen expansion. It is indeed releasing on PS5 and PS4 on 22nd February 2022, and pre-orders will be available on the PS Store shortly. Original story: Bungie is...

www.pushsquare.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny 2#Playstation Store#New Trailer#The Ps Store#Playstation Store#True Trophies#The Australian Ps Store#The Witch Queen Dlc#Savath N S Throne World#Lucent Hive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Sci-fi puzzler Seed of Life gets a release date and new trailer

Leonardo Interactive and Madlight Studio have announced they will be releasing their sci-fi puzzle platformer Seed of Life on 11th August on Steam. Travel to a beautiful dystopian semi-open world filled with strange and wonderful creatures to hunt down the mysterious device called The Seed. A trailer celebrating the release announcement can be seen below…
Video GamesNintendo Life

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon Update Reveals New Winter Release Window

As part of today's Nintendo Indie World Showcase, we were treated to a welcome new look at Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon. A falling block-style puzzler with a dungeon-crawling twist, Pocket Dungeon was first announced for Switch back in February 2020. At the time, it was expected to launch last autumn, but now – after one final development push – the game has secured a new winter 2021 release window.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta Date Leaked

For players who need to jump back into Diablo II, they don’t have to wait long. Apparently, the Open beta for Diablo II: Resurrected will begin this month. The Microsft store seems to be the culprit behind this newly leaked information. Numerous sites are now reporting that a listing posted...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Eastward, the new RPG from Chucklefish, announces date and trailer on Switch and PC

Eastward has been the main protagonist of the Indie World of this August 11, dedicated to the next independent games for Nintendo Switch. The long-awaited new project published by Chucklefish (Stardew Valley, Wargroove, Starbound…) and developed by Pixpil will land on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this 16 of September. Have new trailer and we have large doses of new information for the call to be one of the great indie games of 2021.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Marvel's Midnight Suns Shares How It Plays in First Gameplay Footage

XCOM developer Firaxis Games has today shared the first public glimpse of Marvel's Midnight Suns gameplay ahead of its launch in March 2022, detailing what it will be like to fight alongside the superheroes of the comic book universe. In short, it doesn't really play like the tactical titles the studio is known for. You will instead select random cards from a deck and then activate their abilities, all of which is explained in the six-minute gameplay video embedded above.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Supernatural RPG Code Atma’s release date lands later this month

Agate Games is launching its new urban fantasy RPG Code Atma on August 19, and pre-registrations are officially open. The game is coming to iOS and Android devices, so be sure to head on over to the App Store and Google Play to sign up – there are freebies to win if enough of you pre-register.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring store pages for PC and PlayStation are now live

Elden Ring store pages are now live ahead of the game's launch next year. The store pages for FromSoftware's Elden Ring have officially gone live, as noted by Gematsu in the tweets below. Right now, store pages appear to be available on both the Steam and PlayStation storefronts, and you can head on over to either storefront to wishlist the game, as it's not available for digital pre-order this far out from the final launch next year.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

PS Plus September 2021 Free PS4 and PS5 Games Revealed

Another month, a new set of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Last month wasn’t huge but it did include a new game Hunter’s Arena Legends, though. If you still haven’t redeemed your August 2021 free games, make sure that you do before it goes away. This month’s free games...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

This Skyrim mod gives the Dovahkiin a Breath of the Wild-style paraglider

Skyrim modders have created a working paraglider, taking inspiration from Breath of the Wild in its look and feel. Just below, you can check out a gameplay snippet of the paraglider mod in action for Skyrim (via PCGamesN). It's a genius little creation by the huge community surrounding Bethesda's classic RPG, and even grants the player full directional control as they're floating through the air with the paraglider.
ComicsFirst Showing

Full Trailer for Netflix's 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' Anime

"Hunting monsters for coin wasn't enough?!" Netflix has unveiled the full official trailer for a film called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, a spin-off anime feature complimenting their live-action fantasy series "The Witcher". Arriving on Netflix later this month for those interested. The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt (played by Henry Cavill on the show), there was Vesemir -- a cocky young witcher who delights in slaying monsters for coin. When a dangerous new power rises on the Continent, Vesemir learns some witchering jobs are about more than just money… The voice cast includes Theo James as Vesemir, along with Graham McTavish, Mary McDonnell, and Lara Pulver. This anime film was made by Studio Mir in Korea, also known for " The Legend of Korra" and "The Boondocks" and "Voltron: Legendary Defender", among many other shows. So this looks pretty dang good - even if you don't watch "The Witcher" series or know anything about it, this film might still be a worth a watch anyway.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Darksiders 3 gets Nintendo Switch release date

Darksiders 3 will release on September 30, 2021 , on Nintendo Switch. This version will cost $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99 and will include Keepers of the Void and The Crucible DLC. Considering this is a full game along with post-launch content for a price lower than that of a...
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Siege of Paris DLC Release Date – when is it coming out?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is releasing its second expansion, The Siege of Paris, this week. It will follow the previously released Sigrblot Season Free Update, which kicked off last July 29. It featured flying, new fighting tournaments, dice games, three new quests, new settlement decorations, items and weapons. This update also included the addition of one-handed swords to the game. It will run until August 19.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

A New FromSoftware PS5 Exclusive Game Leaks and It’s Not Bloodborne 2

FromSoftware reportedly has a new PS5 game in the works, and it’s exclusive. Although Elden Ring isn’t even launching this year, it’s not long until FromSoftware’s next major project. In fact, a PlayStation exclusive title could already be in the works, if new leaks are true. Known for its notoriously...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Darksiders III Is Finally Coming to Switch Next Month

Originally released back in 2018, Darksiders III is a fast-paced and frenetic action game in which you play as Fury, who is tasked with hunting down the seven deadly sins. And now, three years later, THQ Nordic has finally announced that the game will be coming to the Switch next month as well.
Video GamesGamespot

Destiny 2's Latest Mission Suggests A Formerly Lost Character Might Still Be Alive

Note: This post contains spoilers from the final Override event of the Season of the Splicer, so if you haven't played the epilogue, you should do so before reading further. Though the Season of the Splicer will continue for two more weeks in Destiny 2, the "epilogue" story event we expected to see is now in the game. Guardians might have defeated the Taken Vex mind Quria a few weeks ago, but there's still one last threat--this one from Lakshmi-2, the leader of the Future War Cult.

Comments / 0

Community Policy