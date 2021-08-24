Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polk County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Polk, St. Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM CDT for east central Minnesota...and northwestern and west central Wisconsin. Target Area: Polk; St. Croix A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Hennepin, northwestern Dakota, east central Anoka, Washington, Ramsey, western St. Croix and south central Polk Counties through 730 AM CDT At 659 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Stillwater, or 14 miles northeast of St. Paul, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hudson and North Hudson around 705 AM CDT. Somerset around 715 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include New Richmond and Star Prairie. This includes Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 13. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, WI
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
County
Saint Croix County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Croix#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Polk#Doppler#Star Prairie#Interstate 94
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge approves bankruptcy settlement for Purdue Pharma

A federal judge on Wednesday approved a controversial bankruptcy settlement for OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma that would shield the members of the Sackler family who own the company from future opioid-related claims. Judge Robert Drain signed off on the settlement plan during a six-hour bench ruling, setting the stage for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Explains: Congress asks tech companies for Jan. 6 records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested that telecommunications and social media companies preserve the personal communications of hundreds of people who may have somehow been connected to the attack. It’s a sweeping public demand from Congress that is rare, if not unprecedented, in its breadth and could put the companies in a tricky position as they balance political and privacy interests.

Comments / 0

Community Policy