Special Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM CDT for east central Minnesota...and northwestern and west central Wisconsin. Target Area: Anoka; Dakota; Hennepin; Ramsey; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Hennepin, northwestern Dakota, east central Anoka, Washington, Ramsey, western St. Croix and south central Polk Counties through 730 AM CDT At 659 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Stillwater, or 14 miles northeast of St. Paul, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hudson and North Hudson around 705 AM CDT. Somerset around 715 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include New Richmond and Star Prairie. This includes Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 13. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH