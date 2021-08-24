Cancel
USDA Cattle on Feed Report: Colorado & US

By Russ Baldwin
theprowersjournal.com
 9 days ago

The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1,040,000 head as of August 1, 2021. The latest inventory was 2 percent below the previous month’s inventory, but up 2 percent from the August 1, 2020 inventory. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 175,000 head of fed cattle during July 2021, 21 percent above last month and 9 percent above marketings one year earlier. An estimated 160,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during July 2021, 23 percent above last month’s placements, but 3 percent below the July 2020 placements. Of the number placed in July, 22 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 16 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 22 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 22 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds and 19 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for July, at 5,000 head, was the same as last month and last year.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
