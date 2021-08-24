New Teen Court Members Sworn In
WARSAW — Twelve teens were sworn in as Kosciusko County Teen Court members during a ceremony on Monday, Aug. 23. Teen Court is a restorative justice program for juveniles involved in first-time offenses. It acts as an alternative for teens who have committed specific types of non-violent misdemeanors. The program allows for the juveniles to take responsibility for their actions while working to restore balance to familial and peer relationships.www.inkfreenews.com
