Seattle Kraken recognize history, the present-day contributions of the Coast Salish tribes
As part of a commitment to amplify Native voices, the Seattle Kraken has consulted with Washington state Tribal communities to create their land and peoples acknowledgment. The statement — posted to the team’s website and social media — will be read at games, recognizing that Climate Pledge Arena and other team facilities sit on Native land stewarded by the Coast Salish people since time immemorial.www.thenewstribune.com
