Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Commodities & Future

This Crypto Exchange Platform Is Handling $1Bn Worth Crypto Per Month

By Debarghya Sil
Entrepreneur
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Cryptocurrency has certainly grabbed more headline spaces than any other tech innovation in the past four or five years. It was not that cryptocurrencies never existed before 2021, but the popularity of these virtual digital currencies peaked this year. India, a country that prefers traditional and age-old practices at present is expected to hold INR 1,500 crore worth of cryptocurrencies in the form of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, among others.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entrepreneur Media#Indians#The Supreme Court#Zeblabs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
Related
Marketscryptopotato.com

BlockchainCom Has Processed $1 Trillion in Crypto Transactions: CFO Reveals IPO Plans

The wallet, explorer, and crypto exchange Blockchain-com is having a great 2021, but it wants an even better 2022 with a possible IPO. Blockchain.com — former Blockchain.info — one of the OGs of the crypto industry, announced today that as it nears its first decade in the market, it was able to process $1 Trillion in crypto transactions.
Currenciescodelist.biz

Bitcoin rate currently: crypto platforms are to be regulated

Digital currencies are increasingly becoming an issue for organized crime as well. The mafia in Italy repeatedly uses cryptocurrencies for its illegal business. “All criminal organizations, including those of the Mafia type, have an interest in using these instruments for their business,” said a head of the Italian anti-Mafia police Dia in an interview with the German press agency. The Dia investigates organized crime in Italy. For his protection, the commissioner does not want to be named.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Solana Stablecoin UXD Raises $3M, Aims to Expand DeFi Outside Ethereum

Algorithmic stablecoins are not backed 1:1 with cash or cash equivalents. Image: Shutterstock. Stablecoin provider UXD Protocol, formerly Soteria, has raised $3 million in a funding round led by Multicoin Capital. The round also included Alameda Research, CMS Holdings, Defiance Capital, and others. UXD Protocol is built on Solana, a blockchain network optimized for high throughput.
Currenciescryptonews.com

ApolloX Introduces Its New Crypto Derivatives Exchange

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. September 1, 2021 — ApolloX is excited to announce the launch of its new crypto derivatives exchange - built for everyone!. Designed by crypto enthusiasts and traders, ApolloX is especially designed for the wider public as...
Commodities & Futuredailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Crypto Exchange Consolidation: FTX.US Buys LedgerX

Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange FTX has acquired digital asset management platform LedgerX for an undisclosed amount. LedgerX is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and serves both retail and institutional investors. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said on Twitter that he was looking forward to working in a more regulated...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Gary Gensler: Crypto Platforms Need Regulations for Survival

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler spoke recently on the ever-changing topic of cryptocurrencies and claimed that crypto platforms need regulations if they’re going to last. The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said he is disappointed with the reaction to his crypto proposals. Gensler warns that crypto exchanges put their own survival at risk if they do not work within regulations.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Kyber Network’s DeFi Protocol Launches on Binance Smart Chain

Kyber Network is a liquidity protocol built on Ethereum. Image: Shutterstock. Kyber Network, a liquidity platform for decentralized finance (DeFi), has rolled out its KyberDMM protocol on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). DeFi is a common term for a suite of blockchain protocols built to provide financial products and services like...
Marketspymnts.com

Crypto Exchange Bilaxy Loses $21M in Hack

Hong Kong cryptocurrency exchange Bilaxy was the victim of a hack that compromised a hot wallet on its platform and saw the transfer of 295 ERC-20 tokens, worth more than $21 million, to a single wallet on Sunday (Aug. 29). The Bilaxy hack is the 20th DeFi attack this month,...
Marketscryptonews.com

FTX.US Acquires LedgerX, MetaMask Gets 10M Monthly Users + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. FTX.US, US-regulated crypto exchange and the American affiliate of global FTX International, announced that it has agreed to acquire Ledger Holdings Inc., the parent company of LedgerX LLC., a US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)-regulated digital currency futures and options exchange and clearinghouse. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. If the deal closes, which could happen as early as October, FTX.US will be able to offer US clients a distinct product line from industry heavyweights such as Coinbase, Kraken, or Gemini, Forbes added. Brett Harrison, CEO of FTX.US, explained that while the company has future plans to merge the two operations’ product offerings, it will be conscientious regarding specific customers that can trade these products, wanting to convey a degree of seriousness with the platform and not promote a ‘gamified’ experience.
Commodities & Futurebitcoinist.com

Zenfuse – Transforming Crypto Trading Platforms

The cryptocurrency ecosystem has come a long way since the inception of Bitcoin. With new waves of innovation each year, crypto exchanges have also evolved alongside the market. The trading platforms we see today have evolved massively. Binance, one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges out there, was one of...
CurrenciesBenzinga

Best Crypto Exchanges in Brazil

Finding the best cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil depends on if you plan to trade large market capitalization assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum or smaller-cap altcoins. The type of payment options and security features of the exchange may also be a factor in your decision. You can choose from a ton of options for buying Bitcoin in Brazil. Brazilian crypto enthusiasts can choose between local and international exchanges. As adoption grows in the country, Brazil aims to dominate the Bitcoin market in Latin America.
Worldambcrypto.com

South Korea: Crypto exchanges Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone attract millions of users

While several crypto-related businesses in South Korea were having a tough time due to controversial regulatory efforts in the country, Upbit has been able to retain its title as the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. According to Representative (Rep.) Yoon Do-hyun of the People Power Party, the largest exchange in South...
Marketscodelist.biz

TBD – Jack Dorsey plans decentralized crypto exchange for Bitcoin

Jack Dorsey, who is also the managing director of Twitter and the payment service provider Square, wants to develop a decentralized trading platform for Bitcoin (BTC). Like Dorsey yesterday, Friday disclosed has, a new project called “TBD” is to revolve around a decentralized crypto exchange for the market-leading crypto currency.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Binance vs Coinbase: How the crypto exchanges compare

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Binance offers global crypto exchange services and much more for...
MarketsNEWSBTC

Interview With Pavel Shkitin, CEO Of Crypto Exchange Nominex

In 2020, decentralized exchange Uniswap airdropped every user that ever interacted with its smart contract with 400 UNI, their newly launch governance token. This was at the peak of a period in the crypto space commonly known as the “DeFi Summer”, the expansion in adoption of a sector that offers users a real use case to become financially independent.
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Top Exchange FTX Injects a Massive $120,000,000 Into Hacked Crypto Platform Liquid

Crypto derivatives exchange FTX has stepped in to loan Liquid exchange $120 million after the Japanese platform was hacked for an estimated $90 million on August 19th. “We’ve admired what Liquid has been working towards: a leader in international cryptocurrency compliance, and one of the longest running exchanges in the ecosystem.
Marketscryptonews.com

Spanish Crypto Exchanges to Discover Their Fate by October

The Spanish central bank will roll out its new registration process for crypto exchanges operating in the nation by October. Exchanges have been in limbo since April this year, when parliament passed a new law aimed at tackling the spread of money laundering and terrorist financing. The law states that the central Bank of Spain must create a central registry for crypto exchanges operating in Spain, and issue operating permits.
MarketsBank Info Security

ISMG Editors’ Panel: Crypto Exchange Hacks

In the latest weekly update, four editors at Information Security Media Group discuss timely cybersecurity issues, including cryptocurrency exchange hacks and the cyber implications of the U.S. withdrawal from Kabul. The editors - Doug Olenik, news editor; Anna Delaney, director, productions; Dan Gunderman, staff writer, news desk; and Tom Field,...
Marketscryptonews.com

24 Crypto Exchanges to Close in South Korea – and 18 More Could Follow

Only a third of South Korean crypto exchanges have met the “minimum requirements” to register with the financial regulator ahead of next month’s deadline – with 24 already all but confirming they will close. But political pressure is mounting on the regulator, with a growing group of MPs pushing for an extension.
CurrenciesPosted by
Benzinga

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Products Breaking Into Global Market

The numbers don’t lie; more and more people are getting into cryptocurrency than ever before – Naturally, this means more people are trading on exchanges and exploring the ever-expanding list of investment methods, on varying protocols, and with traditional or innovative approaches. This has given rise to a new crop of crypto exchange products that push the boundaries of how cryptocurrency can be leveraged whilst offering more convenient ways to trade crypto and make a profit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy