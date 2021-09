Sporting apparel brand Tom Beckbe has opened a lush flagship store in Mountain Brook. The 1,300-square-foot store is located on the corner of Canterbury and Culver Roads in Mountain Brook Village. It features an in-store workshop for engraving and custom hunting vest fittings. It also has custom millwork from acclaimed woodworkers Julian & Sons, and the “Loading Dock”, a bar tucked in the rear of the store with private whiskey lockers.