CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deadlines set by the state Constitution apparently are optional for some Ohio legislators. You can listen online here. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and other top elected officials violated the Ohio Constitution on Wednesday when, as the members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, they failed to produce proposed legislative district maps. Voters mandated that the proposed maps be produced no later than Sept. 1 and approved by Sept. 15, so the commission members are in violation of their constitutional duties. In Cleveland, city officials submitted the first report outlining how they plan to spend $511 million in stimulus funds, with public safety a top priority. And the I-X Center, shuttered for a year, soon might reopen.