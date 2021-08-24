Notes from the North: Quarterback Concern

Cancel
Through two preseason games, our Minnesota Vikings have failed to score an offensive touchdown, so there is understandably some quarterback concern. Kirk Cousins, Jake Browning, and Kellen Mond all played poorly on Saturday night. Cousins is locked into the QB1 job; only an injury can change that at this stage. After him, things look pretty bleak. If Cousins is absent – either for Covid or injury – the Vikings will be in trouble. Otherwise, we do a 3 Up – 3 Down segment to address which players are either moving up or down the roster battle. We end things with a look at the roster and then the odds & ends.

