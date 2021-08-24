Cancel
New report reveals the state of the US P&C insurance industry

insurancebusinessmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US property-casualty industry grew its net underwriting income by 28% in the first six months of the year over the first half of 2020, according to a new AM Best report. The information is detailed in a new Best’s Special Report, titled “First Look: Six-Month 2021 Property/Casualty Financial Results.” The report’s findings are derived from companies’ six-month 2021 interim statutory statements received as of Aug. 18, representing an estimated 97% of the total P&C industry’s net premiums written.

