Jim Harbaugh pushed for new transfer rules, yet Michigan hasn’t used the portal much
Jim Harbaugh has spent the last two years voicing his support for increased player rights. The Michigan football coach stood in front of a podium of reporters at Big Ten media days in 2019 and openly proposed a one-time transfer exception for all players, legislation that has since been adopted by the NCAA. He’s also lobbied for the rights of players to go pro after their first year in college.www.mlive.com
