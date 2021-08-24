Jim Harbaugh pushed for new transfer rules, yet Michigan hasn’t used the portal much

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are embracing the youth movement, especially at cornerback with three undrafted free agents making their initial 53-man roster. Cornerbacks A.J. Parker, Jerry Jacobs and Bobby Price (2020 UDFA) each made the roster. The team also has Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye, Ifeatu Melifonwu at corner, with Tracy Walker, Will Harris, Dean Marlowe and C.J. Moore at safety. Okudah is in his second season. Melifonwu is a fourth-round rookie. Oruwariye, the team’s top cornerback from last year, is heading into Year 3. Price made the switch from safety to cornerback in the last couple of weeks. Lions coach Dan Campbell recently referred to Price as a “young fawn,” saying he thinks this is a good move for him and his development.