Michigan State

Jim Harbaugh pushed for new transfer rules, yet Michigan hasn’t used the portal much

By Aaron McMann
The Ann Arbor News
 8 days ago
Jim Harbaugh has spent the last two years voicing his support for increased player rights. The Michigan football coach stood in front of a podium of reporters at Big Ten media days in 2019 and openly proposed a one-time transfer exception for all players, legislation that has since been adopted by the NCAA. He’s also lobbied for the rights of players to go pro after their first year in college.

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

Posted by
The Grand Rapids Press

Winless at Michigan stadium in 2020, Wolverines look to recapture home-field advantage in 2021

A question about the Michigan football team’s home record in 2020 didn’t serve as a reminder for quarterback Cade McNamara. The Wolverines are cognizant of their 0-3 mark at Michigan Stadium last season, becoming the first team in program history to go winless at the 107,000-plus venue in Ann Arbor. It is a topic that has been broached several times during fall camp as the team prepares for its season-opener Saturday against Western Michigan at home.
Posted by
The Ann Arbor News

Ex-Michigan QB Joe Milton named starter for Tennessee

Tennessee first-year coach Josh Heupel is turning to a former Wolverine to open the season as the team’s starting quarterback. Heupel, who spent the previous three years at Central Florida, announced Monday that ex-Michigan quarterback Joe Milton will start behind center for the Volunteers in their opener Thursday against Bowling Green.
Posted by
The Ann Arbor News

Detroit Lions rolling with young cornerback room featuring 3 undrafted free agents

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are embracing the youth movement, especially at cornerback with three undrafted free agents making their initial 53-man roster. Cornerbacks A.J. Parker, Jerry Jacobs and Bobby Price (2020 UDFA) each made the roster. The team also has Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye, Ifeatu Melifonwu at corner, with Tracy Walker, Will Harris, Dean Marlowe and C.J. Moore at safety. Okudah is in his second season. Melifonwu is a fourth-round rookie. Oruwariye, the team’s top cornerback from last year, is heading into Year 3. Price made the switch from safety to cornerback in the last couple of weeks. Lions coach Dan Campbell recently referred to Price as a “young fawn,” saying he thinks this is a good move for him and his development.
Posted by
The Saginaw News

Michigan redistricting commission looks to boost public input on maps

Michigan’s new redistricting system is built around public comments, and commissioners are seeking more of them. The state’s 13-member redistricting commission and outside partner groups are trying to boost public engagement with the process, announcing a “Map Michigan Community Week” series of events and a targeted social media effort to encourage people to submit political district map recommendations.

