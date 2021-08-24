Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

First Look: Cadillac’s All-Electric Lyriq Crossover Doesn’t Skimp on Style or Comfort

By Laura Burstein
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MUJOx_0bbANdil00

The first model in Cadillac ’s shift to EVs recently broke cover in the form of the 2023 Lyriq crossover. The four-door, five-seat fastback looks nearly identical to the concept car we saw last year , with its wide, illuminated front face, animated lighting, steeply raked windshield and flow-through rear spoiler.

At a private viewing of the Lyriq in Hollywood, Andrew Smith, executive director of Cadillac Design, told Robb Report , “What we put on the concept car is really what we wanted the car to be. It’s a Cadillac that happens to be electric, it’s not a science experiment. The customer shouldn’t have to compromise in any way.”

The crossover is wide and low, with giant, 22-inch wheels pushed out to the corners and a short dash-to-axle configuration, courtesy of the electric motor in the rear that allows for more cabin space. Vertical lighting on the front daytime running lights and rear lamps recall the design language on previous Cadillac models, but in a more subtle, refined way.

Inside, designers gave the Lyriq high-quality, handcrafted materials that far surpass Tesla’s spartan cabins. Open-pore wood trim that’s laser-etched in an intricate pattern reveals stainless steel beneath. Metal mesh speaker grilles curve elegantly around the door panels; and beneath those grilles are some of the 19 speakers that are part of the Lyriq’s AKG audio system.

Front and center is an expansive 33-inch LED touchscreen that stretches from the front of the driver to the center stack, a single-piece display that offers visibility for all functions without feeling overwhelming. A floating center console is fit with a jewellike rotary knob, and wood trim juts out above a spacious lower storage area. As for comfort, the contoured seats are slim without sacrificing cushion.

Cadillac isn’t giving rides in the new Lyriq just yet, but Jamie Brewer, the automaker’s executive chief engineer, notes that building the Lyriq on GM’s Ultium EV platform, with the 100 kWh battery pack sitting low along the vehicle floor, gives the car inherent stiffness. Brewer also mentions that carefully placed acoustic materials and a noise-canceling system should mitigate the road noise often found in EVs.

When it comes to range, the marque isn’t releasing exact numbers yet, but promises “more than 300” miles. While that may not quite equate to Tesla’s long-range models, it’s better than the current range available for the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-Tron Sportback. The Lyriq will also be equipped with the latest edition of GM’s Super Cruise, a suite of semi-autonomous driver functions that’s one of the best on the road.

With a starting price of about $60,000, the Lyriq undercuts most competitors, making it a compelling choice for commuters or small families looking for a practical but elegant, everyday EV. When it goes on sale in the first half of next year, the Lyriq will initially be available as a rear-wheel-drive model with a single motor that makes 340 hp and 325 ft lbs of torque. A dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version is expected near the end of 2022.

Learn more about Robb Report ’s 2022 Car of the Year at the event taking place in Napa Valley here and in Boca Raton here .

Comments / 0

Robb Report

Robb Report

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Brewer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadillac Lyriq#Evs#Cadillac Design#Gm#Ultium Ev#Super Cruise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
CarsAutoweek.com

Ford Revives a Vintage Special Edition for Mustang and Mustang Mach-E

Ford will offer Mustang and Mustang Mach-E Ice White Edition models for 2022. Ford is offering this white-on-white package for the first time since 1993. Ice White editions will be available for Mustang GT Premium, Mustang EcoBoost Premium, and Mustang Mach-E Premium models. Ford announced it will add an "Ice...
Carsgmauthority.com

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Gets New Surround Vision Recorder

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq will come standard with a new Surround Vision Recorder system, GM Authority can confirm. The standard Surround Vision Recorder for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is tagged with RPO code XVR and will serve a similar purpose to the surround-view TeslaCam the American electric automaker currently offers.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

F-150 Lightning leak says Ford has an enviable problem with its EV truck

Ford is reportedly doubling production targets for the 2022 F-150 Lightning, aiming to build even more of the all-electric pickups than previously intended in the hope of satisfying apparently unexpected demand. Announced back in May 2021, the F-150 Lightning is the first BEV version of what has long been America’s best-selling truck, though opinions were split on whether its reception would be positive or not.
CarsTrendHunter.com

Luxury Crossover Electric Vehicles

The Genesis GV60 has been unveiled by the brand as an electric vehicle that aims to strike a balance between function and form to support the needs of modern drivers. The vehicle is built on the dedicated E-GMP EV platform, and positions itself as a higher-end alternative to crossover options presently on the market like the Kia EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5. This is achieved with a series of quad headlights, a clamshell hood, monitor-connected side mirrors and more.
CarsBMW BLOG

Can the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Take on the BMW M3 Competition?

The last time Cadillac tried to take on the BMW M3, with the ATS-V, it got really, really close. In fact, it took BMW releasing the Competition Package for its F80 M3 to really fight back against the ATS-V. However, the Cadillac did have some issues, which were big enough to make it a bit of a sales flop. For starters, its engine, while powerful and effective, was too coarse and made a lame noise. Neither of its transmission choices were any good and it also suffered from some of the worst interior ergonomics and technology I’ve ever used. Now, though, the all-new Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing is here to replace the ATS-V and take a proper shot at the M3.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing First Drive: Fire-Breathing Finale

Cadillac caught a lot of flack for the CT5-V. Fans were not happy that a 360-horsepower car was replacing (nominally at least) the beloved 640-horse CTS-V. But the problem wasn't so much that the two cars were light years apart in terms of performance, it's that Cadillac didn't tell everyone about the restructuring of its performance portfolio – at least not right away.
CarsBMW BLOG

Genesis GV60 Electric Could be an All-Electric BMW X4 Competitor

It’s no secret that Genesis’ main target is BMW. Drive a new Genesis model and their closest comparisons are always the BMW in their respective segments. The Genesis G70 feels like it’s taking on the 3 Series directly, because it is. The GV80 absolutely feels like an X5 rival, because it is. Which isn’t a surprise, considering the man behind Hyundai/Genesis’ R&D is none other than former BMW M Boss Albert Biermann. Now, it seems as if the Korean luxury brand is looking to tackle another BMW with its own car, but with a bit of a twist — the Genesis GV60 Electric.
Cars2020newsuv.com

2023 Cadillac Lyriq First Look, Ultrium Battery Capacity

Cadillac recently revealed its first pure electric SUV, the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, which should be produced in late 2022. The new luxury crossover SUV comes with attractive styling, and its body shape is a more traditional hatchback than the sloping coupe-inspired 4-door look. Unlike other Cadillac models, the Lyriq will introduce a new look with more horizontal elements on the front, moving away from the shield-like grille.
CarsDigital Trends

Audi’s SkySphere electric roadster has shape-shifting superpowers

It’s practically a law of automotive design: Shorter cars handle better, and longer cars ride more comfortably. Most cars are forced to find a compromise somewhere between the extremes, but why should they have to?. Audi recently leveraged electrification technology to develop a new concept called SkySphere, which allows the...
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

Cadillac’s New Blackwing Series Arrives — and the News is Bittersweet

During the past two decades, Cadillac has struggled repeatedly to invent itself with new designs, new technology and new, higher performance powertrains. That comes to a peak with the arrival of the new Blackwing in U.S. showrooms. The fastest and, Caddy claims, most nimble products the brand has ever sold,...
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Why the Wheels on the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing Only Come in One Size

It all comes down to the tires. There's no doubt 2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings will take the sports sedan market by storm. How could they not? They're rear-drive sedans that offer manual transmissions. But one detail about them might strike the enthusiast market as odd: There is only one wheel size available from the factory. This means you cannot size the wheels on your Blackwing up or down. Why? It all comes down to the tires.
CarsArs Technica

Cadillac says goodbye to the performance V8 with 200 mph CT5-V Blackwing

ALTON, Va.—Cadillac is in the process of transforming itself into an electric-only brand, with the first of those EVs due next year. Which means the end for the high-performance V-series versions of its cars, at least until General Motors develops a performance version of its forthcoming Ultium battery technology. In the meantime, the engineers responsible for those V-series cars have just finished their final projects. Last week we discussed the outstanding track manners of the CT4-V Blackwing sedan. Today it's the turn of its bigger sibling, the $84,990 CT5-V Blackwing.
CarsTop Speed

Tesla Model S Plaid Sets A New Quarter-Mile World Record For A Production Car... Again!

This Model S Plaid completed quarter-mile in 9.081 seconds, thus beating Jay Leno’s record run from a month back. The Tesla Model S Plaid is the talk of the town these days and it needs no introduction. It is the fastest production car and has been dominating drag strips all around the globe. From spanking the Nissan GT-R’s ass to obliterating a Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the only real competition it has faced so far was from a remote control car!
CarsPocket-lint.com

Genesis GV60 takes electric crossovers into the realm of luxury

(Pocket-lint) - Genesis has announced its first electric car based on a dedicated electric platform. The result is the GV60, a crossover style vehicle. The appearance won't come as a surprise, considering that Hyundai has recently shown off the Ioniq 5 and Kia the EV6, with all these vehicles based on the same platform.
Carsmotor1.com

Video: Honda NSX Type S first look walkaround

The 2022 Honda NSX Type S, which is branded under as an Acura in North America, will be the last iteration of the second-generation sports car, and Acura is sending it off in style. The supercar made its public debut this week at Monterey Car Week, and Motor1.com's Director Of Video, Clint Simone, was able to get up close and inside to check out the updated supercar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy