Detroit Tigers reinstate Akil Baddoo from injured list

 8 days ago

The Detroit Tigers activated outfielder Akil Baddoo from the 10-day injured list Monday, as he is set to return from a concussion he sustained on Aug. 10 in a collision with teammate Derek Hill.

Baddoo, 23, is having a solid rookie season for Detroit after being selected in the Rule 5 draft last winter.

He is hitting .267 with 10 home runs, 18 doubles and 45 RBIs. Baddoo is also leading the American League with six triples.

Hill, who sustained rib and knee injuries Aug. 10 while crashing into Baddoo as they pursued a fly ball in the left-center field gap, returned to action Saturday.

In a corresponding move, the Tigers designated right-hander Drew Hutchinson for assignment. Hutchinson, 31, made two starts with the Detroit over the past week after being called up from Triple-A Toledo, and he went 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA.

The Tigers, who were off Monday, will start a two-game series at St. Louis on Tuesday.

–Field Level Media

