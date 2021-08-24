Cancel
Peloton Tread reintroduced with safety precautions in mind following injuries

Digital Trends
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeloton today announced its new , a full-featured treadmill that connects to Peloton’s fitness library. The Tread delivers a total body workout amd adds new safety features that address some of the issues the company experienced with its previous version. Along with its new treadmill, Peloton added three new German running instructors to its library of workouts to help Tread owners walk and run on their new treadmill.

www.digitaltrends.com

