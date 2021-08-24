Peloton Tread reintroduced with safety precautions in mind following injuries

(Pocket-lint) - Peloton is hoping you'll give the a second chance. Last May, Peloton voluntarily recalled its treadmill products, the Peloton Tread and Peloton Tread+, due to reports of multiple injuries and at least one death. At the time, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said it had received 72 reports of adult users, children, pets, or objects being "pulled under the rear of the treadmill". That figure included reports of injuries to children, such as second- and third-degree abrasions, broken bones, and lacerations.