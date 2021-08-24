Cancel
Public Health

Here's your decision: Get vaccinated first or be infected first

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
From the onset of the SARS-CoV2 (COVID-19) pandemic, there has been hope that “herd immunity” will eventually protect those who forgo vaccination. Herd immunity is the concept that when enough people have acquired immunity to a virus, virus transmission will be reduced to negligible levels. You might be among the herd of hopefuls, banking on having made it this far already, bolstered perhaps by the knowledge none of your friends or family has gotten seriously ill with COVID-19.

