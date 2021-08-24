Cancel
College football's shifting landscape 'sad' for Clemson's Venables

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 8 days ago

Brent Venables is more than content with where he is at the moment.

He’s entering his 10th season as the defensive coordinator at Clemson, where he’s overseen some of college football’s top defensive units that have been part of six straight College Football Playoff appearances and two national championships. Amid his reported candidacy for head coaching jobs, Clemson rewarded Venables this offseason by making him the highest-paid assistant coach in college football.

As for his roots, that’s invoking a different kind of emotion in the 50-year-old coaching veteran.

With recent news of the impending move of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 to the SEC , Venables said he’s sad for the conference to which he’s got strong ties. Venables played for the legendary Bill Snyder at Kansas State  and got his coaching career started at his alma mater as a graduate assistant in   what was known then as the Big Eight Conference.

To make matters worse for the Big 12, the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 are in discussions about possibly forming an alliance in response to the SEC’s move, leaving the conference out in the cold when it comes to the ever-changing landscape of college athletics at the Power Five level.

“I’m a loyalist and a traditionalist at heart,” Venables said. “I was player in the Big Eight and a coach in the Big Eight. Coached in the first game in the history of the Big 12 Conference — Kansas State vs. Texas Tech — with Byron Hanspard and Zebbie Lethridge at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. So,  yeah, I’m very connected to that. It’s sad.”

Venables also coached at Oklahoma, where he was Bob Stoops’ longtime defensive coordinator before leaving for Clemson in 2012. He had assistant head coach added to his title in 2018.

But Venables, who was born in Salina, Kansas, won’t soon forget where it all started for him.

“There will be some good that comes out of it. Don’t know what exactly that is right now, but the game and the landscape we’re in, as we all know, is changing as we move forward. Sad in many ways, but I’ve got great, great memories of the Big 12 Conference.”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCPosted by
On3.com

Clemson OC Tony Elliott loves, hates scrimmages versus Brent Venables

CLEMSON — Tony Elliott’s Clemson offense will face off against Brent Venables and the Tigers defense on Thursday afternoon in the second and final scrimmage of fall camp. It’s an important scrimmage for Elliott’s unit as the season opener against Georgia is only 16 days away, but he also wants his offense to keep things in perspective and not lose confidence if it has trouble moving the football.
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Venables loves the maturity, discipline of his Clemson defense

CLEMSON – Brent Venables’ defense has been dominant during August camp and he sees a group of players who have grown up over the last two seasons. The Tigers boasted one of the nation’s top defensive groups in 2018, led by the Power Rangers and an assortment of stars across the board. Venables used Isaiah Simmons to perfection in 2019, and he saw a young group battle COVID and injuries in 2020. Now he’s seeing a mature group play clean football.
Georgia State247Sports

Brent Venables previews Clemson's matchup vs. Georgia

CLEMSON — On Monday, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables met the media to preview Clemson's matchup with Georgia on Saturday. The primary takeaways are below. "Once JT (Daniels) took over, things were a lot more fluid in the run and passing game. Physical, play-action, attack you short, attack you deep. They beat a really good Cincinnati team to finish off the year. Expect them to do what worked well for them last year, and a lot did."
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
Nebraska State247Sports

Nebraska's struggles can be traced to Scott Frost's recruiting strategy

The ground surrounding Scott Frost when he arrived as the savior of Nebraska football in early 2018 was so large, it stretched into southern Florida. The former Nebraska quarterback, a national champion in 1997, was not only a sure-fire hire for the program on hard times, he was quickly making the Huskers relevant again on the national scene after just a few weeks on the job. Frost had just led UCF to an undefeated season in 2017, and while his former employer was busy claiming a national title and designing banners to hang in The Bounce House, he swooped into Miami and convinced players to sign with Nebraska.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

10 Veteran Quarterbacks Released On Tuesday

When the cuts were announced on Tuesday in order for the Cowboys to narrow down their 53-man roster one thing was made clear: Cooper Rush won the preseason battle to be Dak Prescott's backup, at least for now. Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert did not make the final roster. But...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama’s uniform combo for Miami game revealed

No. 1 Alabama will tangle with No. 14 Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. It’s the first of 2 headlining non-conference games for SEC teams as No. 5 Georgia is set to take on No. 3 Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...

