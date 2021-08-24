Billie Eilish has traded in her shoulder-length hair for an epic new shaggy bob, and it's inspired by her mama

We've compiled a list of the artist's dramatic hair looks since her rise to stardom, including her latest mega-transformation. Experimentation has always been part of Billie Eilish’s style. And clearly, one of her favourite ways to switch up her appearance is through her ever-changing hair. On August 23, the artist shared with her 89.6 million Instagram followers that she had, yet again, transformed her locks. Via an Instagram video, Eilish revealed that she had traded in her bombshell blonde blowout for a short, shaggy bob. She shared that the layered cut was inspired by her mom, who sported a similar hairdo in her earlier years. We’re obsessed, obviously.