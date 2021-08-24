Billie Eilish has traded in her shoulder-length hair for an epic new shaggy bob, and it's inspired by her mama
Billie Eilish doesn't follow trends. She sets them. Few people could make a slime green root pop mainstream, but Billie managed it. Likewise, the singer stepped onto the seventies shag train way ahead of the pack, now it's the biggest cut of 2021. Her retro blonde transformation nearly broke the internet and her changing strands have got their own stan following (#billieeilishhair has 5 million views on TikTok).
