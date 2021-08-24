Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page can now lull you to sleep by reading you a mindful bedtime story (no, really)
How do you fancy heading to bed with Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page, a.k.a. The Duke, Simon Bassett? Well now you can, kind of. Like Harry Styles did (and we were OBSESSED), Page has launched his very own Sleep Story on mindfulness app Calm, designed to lull you off to sleep as he tells the tale of Olde England, as a naturalist and his royal pupil discover the wisdom of nature. It’s titled ‘The Prince & The Naturalist’, but TBH, he could tell us a story of what he had for dinner and we’d be in a deep dream within seconds.www.glamourmagazine.co.uk
