Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 06:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES At 659 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Osseo, or 8 miles north of Whitehall, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Osseo, Strum, Price, York, Northfield, Alma Center, Levis, Pigeon Falls, Chimney Rock, North Branch, Elk Creek, and Requa. This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 88 and 105. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, WI
City
Jackson, WI
City
Whitehall, WI
City
Alma Center, WI
City
Osseo, WI
City
Pigeon Falls, WI
County
Jackson County, WI
City
Strum, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Explains: Congress asks tech companies for Jan. 6 records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested that telecommunications and social media companies preserve the personal communications of hundreds of people who may have somehow been connected to the attack. It’s a sweeping public demand from Congress that is rare, if not unprecedented, in its breadth and could put the companies in a tricky position as they balance political and privacy interests.

Comments / 0

Community Policy