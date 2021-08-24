Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 06:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES At 659 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Osseo, or 8 miles north of Whitehall, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Osseo, Strum, Price, York, Northfield, Alma Center, Levis, Pigeon Falls, Chimney Rock, North Branch, Elk Creek, and Requa. This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 88 and 105. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH