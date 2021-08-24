NY State’s Excluded Workers Fund Could Be Nationwide Model, If Workers Can Navigate the Restrictions

The Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium has put millions at risk of housing instability and homelessness. If households are unable to receive emergency rental assistance in time, many may join the nearly 600,000 people who experienced homelessness on a given night in the United States prior to the pandemic. To reverse the growing trend of homelessness, people facing housing instability need effective, evidence-based solutions. Thankfully, decades of rigorous research have shown practitioners and policymakers what can work. And right now, the influx of relief funds offers an opportunity to finally expand these evidence-based programs, but these dollars have to be spent quickly. To truly end homelessness, states and cities must both expand effective solutions in the short term and conduct additional research to bolster sustained stability in the long term.