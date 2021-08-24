Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

NY State’s Excluded Workers Fund Could Be Nationwide Model, If Workers Can Navigate the Restrictions

By Roshan Abraham
Posted by 
Next City
Next City
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Advocates rally on 3rd Avenue in front of the Governor's office in New York on April 4, 2021 to demand creation of an excluded worker's fund from New York State in the upcoming budget. In April, advocates won victory — more than $2.1 billion would be available to people without legal immigration status across the state. But the paperwork is proving onerous. (Photo by Lev Radin/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

nextcity.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Next City

Next City

Philadelphia, PA
495
Followers
901
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Next City is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world.

 https://nextcity.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Government#Hunger Strikes#Id Cards#Ny State#Ap#Fiscal Policy Institute#The Excluded Workers Fund#The Street Vendor Project#New Yorkers#The Department Of Labor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Next City

‘Green Infrastructure’ for Clean Water Shows Its Worth in Washington, D.C.

Rain gardens and other green infrastructure in D.C. have helped keep the city's rivers clean. (Photo by USEPA Environmental-Protection-Agency / US government work) Next to Washington D.C.’s Piney Branch Parkway, right across from where that road intersects with 17th Street NW, CSO-049 serves the Rock Creek Sewershed, a 2,329-acre area of Washington D.C., with a diverse, mixed-income population of close to 90,000.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Next City

And Now, A Transit Pass for the Occasional Office Worker

Welcome to “The Mobile City,” our weekly roundup of noteworthy transportation developments. Even as knowledge workers gradually and haltingly return to their offices as vaccination rates rise, it’s quite likely that five-day office workweeks will become a thing of the past. Now Mass Transit reports that one transit agency is reshaping its discount transit passes to reflect this new reality.
HomelessPosted by
Next City

What Research Says About the Best Way to Spend Money Now to Solve Homelessness Long-Term

The Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium has put millions at risk of housing instability and homelessness. If households are unable to receive emergency rental assistance in time, many may join the nearly 600,000 people who experienced homelessness on a given night in the United States prior to the pandemic. To reverse the growing trend of homelessness, people facing housing instability need effective, evidence-based solutions. Thankfully, decades of rigorous research have shown practitioners and policymakers what can work. And right now, the influx of relief funds offers an opportunity to finally expand these evidence-based programs, but these dollars have to be spent quickly. To truly end homelessness, states and cities must both expand effective solutions in the short term and conduct additional research to bolster sustained stability in the long term.
New York City, NYPosted by
Next City

Once Upon a Pandemic, NYC Stopped Antagonizing Street Vendors

By 6 a.m. on a steamy Friday morning in August, a handful of food carts and two produce stands are already set up and serving commuters on their way to the elevated 7-train subway stop above Corona Plaza, at 103rd Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, New York. The plaza is named for the neighborhood around it, and while it may seem untimely now, maybe someday the name will also symbolize the dawn of a new era in New York City’s tortured relationship with street vendors.
House RentPosted by
Next City

Housing in Brief: Evictions Resume

The Supreme Court is allowing evictions to resume, ending protections for 3.5 million people across the U.S. who could face eviction in the next two months, the Associated Press reports. The court said late Thursday that the CDC lacked the authority to impose an eviction moratorium. Of the $46.5 billion...
EnvironmentPosted by
Next City

The Newest Green Building Material Is One of the Oldest: Wood

When complete, the Ascent will be the tallest timber building in the world. (Courtesy Korb Associates Architects) Milwaukee’s proposed 25-story Ascent tower sounds like a conventional housing project. Scheduled to open in September 2022, It offers 250+ apartments with beautiful views of downtown Milwaukee and Lake Michigan. But one thing sets it apart from other housing towers in the U.S. — it’s supposed to be the world’s tallest timber tower.
CharitiesPosted by
Next City

There Is Enough Food, Just Not Enough Food Access

Jammella Anderson, founder of Free Food Fridge Albany, restocks the fridge on Lark Street in the city’s Center Square neighborhood. (Photo by Mike De Socio) Jammella Anderson kneels beside a bright pink refrigerator on a sidewalk in Albany, New York, stocking its shelves with fresh loaves of bread and heads of lettuce—food that is free for the taking. A passerby stops to ask how to donate. She tells them where and how to sign up to give veggies, dairy, or prepared meals. They continue walking, then double back and ask Anderson whether they can donate the stale contents of their apartment fridge ahead of a move. The answer is an emphatic “no.”
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Next City

Infrastructure Bill Needs Fixing, Critics Say

Critics of the infrastructure bill say that it would lead to more roads and not enough public transit (Photo by Bala Maniymaran / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) Welcome to “The Mobile City,” our weekly roundup of noteworthy transportation developments. City Transportation Advocates Say Infrastructure Bill Tilts Too Much Towards Roads. The...
AgriculturePosted by
Next City

Farming Helps Refugees Put Down New Roots

Ca Saw immigrated to Kansas City, Kansas in 2015 and joined New Roots for Refugees, a program to help new arrivals make extra income by growing vegetables important to their cultures and ones they can sell at farmers' markets. (Photo: IM Photography) Ca Saw, a 35-year-old from Burma, resettled in...
California StatePosted by
Next City

The Perfect Match: BIM & Sustainable Landscape Architecture

Across the state of California, landscape architecture firm Pacific Coast Land Design (PCLD) is known for its expertise in public works projects. They deliver LEED-certified sites across a variety of projects — two of which serve as shining examples of how building information modeling (BIM) contributes incomparable value to integrated planning and design processes.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Next City

Housing in Brief: Los Angeles County May Give Tenants First Chance to Buy Their Homes

Los Angeles County May Give Tenants Right of First Refusal to Buy Their Homes. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion directing county agencies to develop recommendations for a Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA). Modeled on a similar program in Washington, D.C, LA County’s TOPA would give tenants the first chance to buy the building they live in should the owner decide to sell their property.
CharitiesPosted by
Next City

Nonprofits Are Infrastructure, Too

Physical infrastructure, like food banks' parking lots, are underappreciated and underfunded, this op-ed writer claims. (Photo by Alameda County Community Food Bank / CC BY-ND 2.0) Neighborhoods across the country are struggling to keep up with demand for critical services. While the common response to this problem is to throw...

Comments / 0

Community Policy