Legendary UK-based breakbeat duo Freestylers bring a fresh take to their classic sound on their sixth studio album Other Worlds!. UK-duo Matt Cantor and Aston Harvey, also known as Freestylers, have continuously evolved their sound throughout their prolific career. The two began creating music together in 1996 and released their first two studio albums We Rock Hard and Pressure Point on the iconic breakbeat label Freskanova. Since then, they’ve gone on to release two more albums via esteemed UK label Against The Grain, toured with Lenny Kravitz on the American Woman tour, and have taken the stage at global events like Electric Daisy Carnival, Glastonbury, and even MTV’s Time Square Millenium Party.