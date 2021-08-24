Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden to stick with Aug. 31 deadline for Afghanistan evacuations

By Clyde Hughes, Danielle Haynes
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYovy_0bbAKcjP00
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on on Afghanistan and the G7 in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Tuesday he doesn't plan to extend his Aug. 31 deadline for all U.S. military personnel to be out of Afghanistan despite pleas by Group of Seven countries.

Biden made the announcement during remarks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. He said there are contingency plans to continue the evacuations after Aug. 31 if the Taliban allow it.

"We are determined to complete this mission," Biden said, adding that the United States has helped some 70,000 people leave the country since Aug. 14.

"Another 19 U.S. military flights, 18 C-17s and one C-130 carrying approximately 6,400 evacuees, and 31 coalition flights carrying 5,600 people have left Kabul just in the last 12 hours -- a total of 50 more flights, 12,000 more people since I've updated you this morning," Biden said.

Some U.S. lawmakers and Western allies have been pushing Biden to extend the deadline for all U.S. military personnel to leave the country, and Biden had previously expressed a willingness to do so.

In brief remarks before the G7 meeting, Biden cited safety for U.S. troops as a reason for leaving by the existing Aug. 31 deadline.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that the administration felt confident in the Aug. 31 deadline.

"In the days remaining, we believe we have the wherewithal to get out the American citizens who want to leave Kabul," he said during a press briefing.

The Taliban, meanwhile, announced Tuesday that it opposes the extension of the evacuation deadline. It also banned Afghan nationals from leaving on the flights.

"We are not in favor of allowing Afghans to leave," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters.

The Americans "have the opportunity, they have all the resources, they can take all the people that belong to them but we are not going to allow Afghans to leave and we will not extend the deadline," he added.

Mujahid said the Taliban have closed the route to the airport and it's preventing a crowd from forming because there might be a dangerous stampede.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the G7 wants to evacuate people from Afghanistan as long as possible but can only do so with U.S. support.

"I have to emphasize that the U.S. has the lead here," she said after the G7 meeting. "Without the U.S., we can't continue with the evacuations, this must be made clear."

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, a veteran of the Afghanistan war, criticized Biden's decision to stick to the Aug. 31 deadline.

"The world just witnessed the president of the United States take orders from a band of barbaric terrorists while ignoring the pleas of our international allies and American citizens he will leave behind," he tweeted. "Joe Biden is a coward."

Tuesday's G7 meeting, a virtual summit, followed international criticism over the way Biden handled the Afghanistan withdrawal. The Taliban militant group swiftly took over control of the country this month and the U.S. government has been working to airlift the remaining citizens and Afghan aides out of an increasingly destabilized Afghanistan.

Officials have said about 5,800 U.S. troops are on the ground in Kabul assisting with the evacuation effort. CNN reported that roughly 6,500 people were waiting for flights early Tuesday.

NBC News and The Washington Post reported Tuesday that CIA Director William Burns met secretly on Monday with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Baradar was the Taliban's lead negotiator in peace talks with the United States in Qatar last year that resulted in an agreement with the Trump administration to withdraw U.S. forces.

The Group of Seven, which includes six NATO-member nations and Japan, last met for a summit in Britain in June.

Comments / 3

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
174K+
Followers
39K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dan Crenshaw
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghanistan War#Taliban#Western#Afghans#Americans#German#Cnn#Nbc News#The Washington Post#Cia#The Group Of Seven#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Qatar
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.
POTUSWashington Times

Trump calls for Biden apology, Pentagon brass to resign over Afghanistan

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday demanded his successor apologize for the disastrous U.S. exit from Afghanistan. He said that President Biden handed the Taliban “a country on a silver platter.”. “I think the best thing he can do is apologize to the American people and apologize to the world,”...
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan: Joe Biden speech on withdrawal fact-checked

In a televised address following the final departure of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden made a series of assertions about US policy in the country. We've fact-checked some of his claims, comparing them with his earlier statements and the situation on the ground. '90% of Americans in Afghanistan...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Indy100

Prominent Republicans criticise Biden by spreading false claim that the Taliban hung a man from a helicopter

A number of prominent Republican politicians have shared a viral video that falsely claimed to show the Taliban executing a man by hanging him from a Black Hawk helicopter in Afghanistan.The 11-second clip has been viewed over three million times after it was posted to Twitter by “comedian” @Holbornlolz.Taliban hanging someone from a helicopter in Kandahar pic.twitter.com/TwCkVzUrnL— Old Holborn® (@Holbornlolz) August 30, 2021Fact-checkers at Snopes, Reuters and BBC News debunked the claim that it was an execution - rather, the man was suspended in a harness and he could be seen moving and waving.The BBC reported that, in further...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Shore News Network

Families of fallen Marines confront Biden after he talks about his own son most of the time at face to face gathering

Grieving families who lost loved ones to the Kabul terrorist attack confronted President Joe Biden over their deaths, The Washington Post reported. Biden met with the families at Dover Air Force Base on Sunday. Mark Schmitz and his ex-wife, whose son Jared died in the attack, approached Biden to show him a photo of their son, The Washington Post reported.
MilitaryPosted by
People

What Happens to the Military Equipment Left Behind in Afghanistan to the Taliban?

A group of Republican senators demanded a "full accounting" of all the U.S. military equipment left in Afghanistan. Amid the chaos of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan as the U.S. ends its longest war and withdraws, a few key questions remain — including what life will be like under the new regime and what will happen to vulnerable Afghans trying to leave.
MilitaryPosted by
KRMG

Milley: US coordination with Taliban on strikes 'possible'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday that it's “possible” the United States will seek to coordinate with the Taliban on counterterrorism strikes in Afghanistan against Islamic State militants or others. Milley did not elaborate, and his comment did not...
U.S. Politicsfloridianpress.com

Families Of Fallen Service Members Angrily Slams Biden As ‘Dementia-Ridden Piece Of Crap’ Following Private Meeting

Some of the family members of the 13 fallen U.S. troops killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing terror attack in Kabul airport are expressing their anger and outrage with “dementia-ridden piece of crap” President Biden, whom they hold solely responsible for the death of their loved ones, saying the private meeting Sunday was scripted and a “total disregard” to the fallen American service members.
MilitaryWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy