Samantha Morton starring in She Said

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamantha Morton has joined the cast of 'She Said'. The 44-year-old star is attached to the new drama about the New York Times newspaper's investigation department that oversaw the revelations of a series of alleged sexual harassment incidents and assaults on women by the disgraced movie mogul in 2017. Thank...

www.sanfordherald.com

Related
Posted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Samantha Morton Joins Universal’s Harvey Weinstein Movie (Exclusive)

Samantha Morton, who recently appeared in The Walking Dead, has joined the high-profile cast of She Said, Universal Pictures’ take on New York Times reporters uncovering the sexual abuse perpetrated by disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment are producing the feature project that is already shooting in New York. Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are starring as Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the journalists behind the landmark 2017 exposé which helped detail the years of abuse, brought down the influential Hollywood and New York figure, and helped usher in the #MeToo movement. Also in the cast are Patricia Clarkson,...
MoviesFirst Showing

Feminist Dark Comedy 'What She Said' Trailer Starring Jenny Lester

"So you're mad that a bunch of people love you enough to show up and see you through something awful?" 1091 Pictures has released an official trailer for What She Said, a "feminist dark comedy" that is debuting on VOD next month. When Sam decides to drop the charges against her rapist, her friends and her siblings gather to stage a Thanksgiving intervention at her family's remote cabin where she has run off to escape. It's a "kitchen sink family drama with a black comedy heart" at its core, and the filmmakers ultimately wanted to tell "what's hopefully a very human story about a deeply nuanced and often flawed woman and her messy, misstepping, well-meaning chosen family that raillies around her." Starring Jenny Lester, Britt Michael Gordon, Paige Berkovitz, Juliana Jurenas, and Peter Evangelista. This seems like one of these films that doesn't sound like it will be that good on paper, but as a film it's actually something special to discover.
