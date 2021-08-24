Samantha Morton starring in She Said

"So you're mad that a bunch of people love you enough to show up and see you through something awful?" 1091 Pictures has released an official trailer for What She Said, a "feminist dark comedy" that is debuting on VOD next month. When Sam decides to drop the charges against her rapist, her friends and her siblings gather to stage a Thanksgiving intervention at her family's remote cabin where she has run off to escape. It's a "kitchen sink family drama with a black comedy heart" at its core, and the filmmakers ultimately wanted to tell "what's hopefully a very human story about a deeply nuanced and often flawed woman and her messy, misstepping, well-meaning chosen family that raillies around her." Starring Jenny Lester, Britt Michael Gordon, Paige Berkovitz, Juliana Jurenas, and Peter Evangelista. This seems like one of these films that doesn't sound like it will be that good on paper, but as a film it's actually something special to discover.