Here's five key lessons we learned from the second round of season 2021/22:. Both of Chelsea's goals in a 2-0 victory over Arsenal were scored via Reece James's movement from right wing-back and the hosts' inability to track the sheer dynamism of Thomas Tuchel's forwards. Rob Holding and Pablo Mari appeared to be tasked with going essentially man-to-man with Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku respectively while Granit Xhaka was meant to drop to form a back three by sticking tight to Mason Mount, but this individualistic approach could not keep up with Chelsea's intelligent positional rotation.