Harry Kane says he is “staying at Tottenham this summer” after accepting he will not be joining Manchester City this season.The England captain, who is the club’s second highest all-time scorer, was desperate to sign for the Premier League champions in order to win silverware and Pep Guardiola publicly said that City were interested in signing him.However, Spurs’ stance was always that the 28-year-old was not for sale and City failed to put in a bid that tempted them to change their mind.And now, with less than a week of the summer transfer window remaining, Kane has accepted that he...