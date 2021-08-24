Cancel
Environment

REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

By Mark Weiler
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY/NEWTON) With high pressure center over the Ohio River Valley today, it will be another day with high heat and humidity levels in place, therefore prompting a Heat Advisory from the National Weather Service for our entire listening area. The hot and humid conditions will continue Thursday through Friday and even into the upcoming weekend. No real relief expected until the first of next week. Stay tuned for updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather information and forecast details.

