QB Kirk Cousins was drafted by Washington in the 4th round of the 2012 NFL Draft, in the same class as 2nd overall pick Robert Griffin III. He eventually took over as the full-time starter in 2015 and led the team to an NFC East division title. Following the 2017 season, Cousins decided that it was time for a change of scenery and signed an unprecedented three-year FULLY guaranteed deal with the Minnesota Vikings, finding great success in taking advantage of the play action pass.