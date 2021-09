CHARLOTTE, NC — Creating a diverse and inclusive culture in the workplace means that people must understand their limitations and be open to new points of view, the panelists at the “Creating an Inclusive Culture” agreed at SNAXPO21, held Aug. 22-24. “You can only see from where you stand,” said Cathy Harrell, founder and consultant of DreamVision Diversity and Inclusion Consultants, who moderated the panel presented by Women in Snacks. “I believe that holds true on so many different levels but especially for diversity, equity and inclusion. We all use our own life experiences — that filter — to gather information, to understand it, and to move in the world around us.”