That being said, playing UNC close is not a bad thing given the talent differential. A disappointment but not bad. Getting blown out would be bad. Regardless, if we lose a close game, the dunderheads will be calling JF's head anyway. If we are lucky enough to win, another PATT contingent will be claiming that anybody who predicted VT to lose is not a VT fan. They did not have any special powers that enabled them to correctly pick VT to win. Just wishful thinking. And so it goes...