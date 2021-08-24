Much as I’ve roasted/broiled them over the years

Heat 2 tablespoons butter and oil in a large skillet over medium until butter melts. Stir in mushrooms and salt; cover and cook, undisturbed, until mushrooms release their liquid, about 4 minutes. Uncover and add garlic, thyme, and rosemary. Cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid is evaporated and mushrooms are browned and tender, about 6 minutes. Stir in wine; cook, stirring occasionally, until evaporated, about 1 minute. Stir in coconut aminos and lemon juice; cook, stirring occasionally, until almost evaporated, about 1 minute. Stir in remaining 1 tablespoon butter; cook until butter is melted and mushrooms are glossy, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
