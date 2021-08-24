Much as I’ve roasted/broiled them over the years

Justin Chapple makes Whipped Corn Dip with Chile Oil on this week’s episode of Mad Genius. There are endless ways to prepare summer corn, from grilling it on the cob to making a no-churn ice cream. On this week's episode of Mad Genius, Food & Wine Culinary Director at Large Justin Chapple offers yet another incredible option: Whipped Corn Dip with Chile Oil. He describes the dish as light and summery, and it's pretty easy to make, too. All you need to do is cook some fresh corn kernels in butter with garlic and shallot, puree it with lemon juice and ricotta cheese, season it, and voila! You've got a creamy dip that's ready in three simple steps.