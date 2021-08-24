Cancel
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/24/21)

By Mark Weiler
Cover picture for the article(SPRINGFIELD) With the USDA granting full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, Governor JB Pritzker says vaccinations will pick up in Illinois, plus it could also lead to additional vaccine mandates. The Illinois Department of Public Health yesterday reported that 77 percent of all Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose while more than 60 percent of statewide adults are now full vaccinated, according to data from the CDC. For information, go online to the www.dph.illinois.gov or the www.cdc.org websites.

