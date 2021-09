A lot has changed since the Nationals last visited Citi Field. The crazy thing is, that series was earlier this month. Since the Nationals were swept out of Queens on August 12, the Mets went from 1/2 game out of first place in the NL East to now 7 1/2 games behind the division-leading Braves. The cause for this unthinkable drop? A 2-11 run against the Dodgers and Giants that saw the Mets lose seven of those games by just one run. The Mets complete lack of offense and ability to comeback from late deficits has pushed their playoff chances to a season-low. Their latest failure was a 3-2 home loss to the Giants that saw Francisco Lindor record the final out of the game. Such is the story for these 2021 Mets, who by this point, have played essentially two distinct seasons pre-and-post All-Star break.