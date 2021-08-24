Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Sequential’s Take 5 is a compact analogue polysynth with the Prophet-5’s filter and digital effects

By Daniel Seah
musictech.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConfirming an earlier leak, Sequential has now officially announced the Take 5, a powerful VCO-based analogue polysynth that’s compact and comes at a wallet-friendly price. The Take 5 offers five voices with two VCOs and a sub oscillator per voice. It packs the same analogue filter found in the Prophet-5 Rev 4, along with Sequential’s Vintage control knob to dial in sonic flavours reminiscent of vintage synths.

www.musictech.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prophet 5#Analogue#Synth#The Take#Vco#Sequential#Fatar Keybed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsSonic State

Sonic LAB: Erica Synths LXR-02 Drum Machine

Midierror takes a look at the new Ericasynths collab with Sonic Potion - the LXR-02 digital drum machine. Its got 6 tracks with a comprehensive digital synthesis engine for each voice, effects, performance mode and automation. Priced at €480 Euros. More exclusive audio for this review available on our Patreon:
ElectronicsSynthtopia

Sequential Take 5 Audio Demos

Multiple audio demos/patch demos for the Sequential Take 5 – a new five-voice VCO/VCF-based polyphonic synthesizer that combines features from the Prophet-5 rev4 with modern effects – are now available. The first video, above, features patches created by producer and sound designer Matia Simovich (INHALT). The second video, below, features...
ElectronicsSonic State

Sequential Announce The Take 5 Portable Polysynth

The perfect gateway to subtractive synthesis 23/08/21. Sequential have announced the Take 5 a new portable polysynth which they describe as "Sequential's most compact, full-featured, full-throttle VCO/VCF-based poly synth ever". It certainly looks and sounds great, here's more from their website:. Portable, Powerful, Polyphonic. The Take 5 is Sequential's most...
ElectronicsSynthtopia

Steinberg Intros Absolute 5 Virtual Instrument Collection

Steinberg today introduced the immediate availability of Absolute 5, an updated version of their virtual instrument collection. Absolute 5 features 28 VST and HALion instruments, offering more than 130 GB of sound content and over 7,500 presets. New in Absolute 5 is the drum re-synthesizer Backbone , which re-synthesizes and...
Electronicscdm.link

Lucifer is a dark FM oscillator for drones and drums and evil – Error Instruments does Superbooth

Your Eurorack modular is already mostly evil. But why not go straight to the top – erm, bottom – and bring in the Dark One himself, with Lucifer?. Oh yeah, “analog sound” is all about purity and clean sounds. Like, whatever. Let’s just get completely brutally corrupted, sonically speaking. Our good friend Error Instruments is bringing this madness to Berlin next month – and it’s on sale now:
Computersrekkerd.org

Indie Pop Bundle: Get 37% off on Minipol, BOLD & Tape Pro plugins

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive collection of plugins for creating modern Indie Pop music. The Indie Pop Bundle includes a chunky vintage-esque analog synth by Karanyi Sounds, a simple, fun but hugely expansive virtual instrument collection from Shout Audio, and a multi-effect tape audio plugin by Caelum Audio that introduces warmth, frequency shaping, modulation, noise and delay.
Electronicscdm.link

Error Instruments’ Loopman is an experimental cassette Walkman instrument

Also from the mad genius of Error Instruments – Loopman is a Walkman-style tape record player-looper, modded for speed manipulation, recording, and CV input. As flea market shoppers know, the portable cassette player, a la Sony’s iconic Walkman, is already a versatile instrument of sorts. Apart from that unique saturated sound of the tape medium itself, you get terrestrial radio tuning, recording (sometimes), analog control of speed, and with some work, looping.
ElectronicsGuitar World Magazine

Old Blood Noise Endeavors unveils dreamy Sunlight Dynamic Freeze Reverb

Oklahoman pedal-builder Old Blood Noise Endeavors has debuted the Sunlight Dynamic Freeze Reverb, a multi-mode ‘verb beast with infinite sustain and filtering built-in. According to OBNE, the Sunlight reverb pedal builds on its popular Darkstar stompbox, but aims to take tones into sunnier territory, using the concept of a “dynamic hold”.
Electronicsmusictech.net

Review: Numark Party Mix II and Party Mix Live – ideal DJ controllers for beginners?

Price £89 for Party Mix II, £125 for Party Mix Live. Numark has been lowering the barrier to entry for DJs for years, with a range of affordable controllers packed with features. The updated Party Mix controller and the new Party Mix Live continue this approach, albeit with some eyebrow-raising features – the built-in light show and the Party Mix Live’s speaker, for instance.
Electronicsmusictech.net

Subpac and Sonarworks partner up to create “accurate, immersive studio sound”

Subpac, the maker of wearable, haptic subs, has teamed up with audio software company Sonarworks to integrate the latter’s SoundID Reference into Subpac products. According to the two companies, the partnership has formed after “repeated requests from the companies’ shared user base and broader industry demand.” They add that the goal of this new alliance is to provide creators with studio-accurate compositions that “sound and feel amazing.”
Electronicsmusictech.net

Review: Kush Audio Blyss – a saturating master EQ to sweeten your tracks

Price $99 / $9.99/month with Kush Audio subscription. Kush Audio’s Blyss, while billed as a “Mastering Channel”, isn’t a fix-all for your tracks; instead, it’s a sonic sweetener that breathes analogue warmth, depth and body into your mixes and stems. Blyss comes from a rich analogue-modelling tradition, the popularity of...
Electronicsmusictech.net

Review: Korg Modwave – a tactile wavetable synth with deep modulation

+ Vast sonic personality, unlocking the potential of wavetable synthesis. + Incredible range of modulation options, notably Kaoss Physics and Motion Sequencing. - Unsurprisingly, this much potential places some parameters behind the screen and editing menus. Price $799/£699. Contact Korg. Modwave is the latest of Korg’s three-octave digital hardware synths,...
Computersrekkerd.org

HoRNet L3012: Channel strip effect plugin for your bass

HoRNet Plugins has announced the release of a new channel strip effect plugin designed with bass players in mind. A collaboration with Italian bass player Antonio Lusi, the HoRNet L3012 aims to give you all the tools you need for bass processing both in studio and live in a single package.
Electronicshackaday.com

Better 3D Scans Through A Slowed Down Turntable

3D scanners aren’t cheap, and the last thing you want to see after purchasing one is bad data. But that’s what [Dave Does] and others were getting from their Revopoint POP scanners until some communal brainstorming uncovered the reason: the motorized turntable that came with the Kickstarter edition of the product was spinning too fast for the software to accurately keep track of the object. So he decided to replace the stepper motor controller in his turntable and document the process for anyone else who’s scanner might be struggling.
Softwaremusicconnection.com

Sessionwire Launches Sessionwire 2.0 for Remote Music Production

Sessionwire Communications, Inc. has launched Sessionwire 2.0, the industry’s first all-in-one workflow-based remote music and audio production environment that seamlessly integrates with a wide range of popular DAWs. Available in a range of plans, including free-trial, pay-per-project, no-contract-required monthly subscription, and a full-year subscription, Sessionwire allows musicians, engineers, producers —...
ElectronicsSonic State

New Antelope Audio 32-Channel Interface

Antelope Audio has announced Galaxy 32 Synergy Core which they say sets a new performance standard as a multi-channel audio interface and high-end AD/DA converter, by bringing Dante® audio- over-IP networking, 64-bit AFCTM (Acoustically Focused Clocking) technology, and Synergy Core real-time effects processing to an attractive 1U rack- mountable chassis combining 32 channels of analog line level I/O with extensive digital connectivity. Here's more of what they have to say about it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy