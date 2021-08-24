Sequential’s Take 5 is a compact analogue polysynth with the Prophet-5’s filter and digital effects
Confirming an earlier leak, Sequential has now officially announced the Take 5, a powerful VCO-based analogue polysynth that’s compact and comes at a wallet-friendly price. The Take 5 offers five voices with two VCOs and a sub oscillator per voice. It packs the same analogue filter found in the Prophet-5 Rev 4, along with Sequential’s Vintage control knob to dial in sonic flavours reminiscent of vintage synths.www.musictech.net
