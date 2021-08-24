Cancel
Bryan, OH

Monica K. Drinnon, 60

 10 days ago

Monica K. Drinnon, age 60, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 11:59 P.M. on August 22, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, Defiance, Ohio, after a brief illness. She was employed at Dyco Manufacturing as a steel fabricator for 23 years. Monica, with a great love of reading, would spend a lot of time at the library and could read three to five books in the course of a week. She also enjoyed caring for her beloved pets, Binx and Barron, as well as her grand-pup, Griffey.

