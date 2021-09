Brennan Johnson insists he made the right decision swapping England for Wales and achieving something his father David came close to doing over 20 years ago.The exciting Nottingham Forest forward won two Wales caps as a substitute last season, in friendlies against the United States and Mexico, and now has set his sights on making an impact in 2022 World Cup qualification.With Wales hit by injuries and visa issues ahead of their World Cup double-header against Belarus and Estonia, Johnson could get the chance to stake a claim in Wednesday’s friendly against Finland in Helsinki.Aaron Ramsey, Joe Rodon, Neco Williams...