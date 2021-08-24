Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

They Broke Up, But Then This Brooklyn Post-Punk Duo Made 'Structure' From Chaos

By Loren DiBlasi
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Water From Your Eyes' new album, Structure, opens with a picture-perfect love song. Soft and sparkling, "When You're Around" flows with the sort of misty melodies that follow two love-struck characters in an early '70s black-and-white romance. Close your eyes, and you can see the pair, hand-in-hand, gliding together through hazy streets on a moonlit summer's night. There's an intimacy in how the words unravel — warm and generous, straight from singer Rachel Brown's wide-open heart — and has there ever been a line more devastating than "I hear your voice and save it for later"? But according to the band themselves, it's all an illusion.

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Brown
Person
Mark Rothko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Structuring#Dance Music#Art#Post Punk#Npr Music#Wharf Cat Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicVulture

The Beauty and the Horror of Insane Clown Posse’s Gathering of the Juggalos

For more than 20 years, Insane Clown Posse has convened an annual festival known as much for its mayhem as its music, and in just a few days, this year’s Gathering of the Juggalos will kick off its 2021 edition in Ohio. ICP’s songs are hyperviolent and profane; their stage show features grotesque clown makeup and blasting the audience with their favorite drink, Faygo soda. They’ve even filed (and lost) lawsuits against the government to stop the FBI from designating their fandom — said Juggalos — as a loosely organized gang.
MusicWKRC

Rock guitarist Eric Clapton releases apparent anti-vax, anti-mask song

UNDATED (WKRC) - Guitarist and singer-songwriter Eric Clapton released a new song and music video entitled "This Has Gotta Stop," which appears to be a statement protesting mask and vaccine mandates. It received more than half a million views on YouTube in just a few hours, and the 76-year-old musician...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Out of a Pandemic Came Trace Mountains’ New Album, ‘House of Confusion’

When the pandemic arrived just a few months after Dave Benton released his last album as Trace Mountains, the singer-songwriter decided to turn the terrible timing into a creative opportunity.  “It was certainly disappointing to not be able to tour in support of Lost in the Country,” Benton tells Rolling Stone. “But at the same time I love just jumping immediately back into the process of making a record…I feel like I hit a groove with it so much [more easily] because I had no downtime or break from writing songs.” Over the course of 2020, Benton dove deep into the writing...
Behind Viral Videosopenculture.com

Is the Viral “Red Dress” Music Video a Sociological Experiment? Performance Art? Or Something Else?

Before it set itself on fire, HBO’s Game of Thrones resonated deeply with contemporary morality, becoming the most meme-worthy of shows, for good or ill, online. Few scenes in the show’s run — perhaps not even the Red Wedding or the nauseating finale — elicited as much gut-level reaction as Cersei Lannister’s naked walk of shame in the Season 5 finale, a scene all the more resonant as it happened to be based on real events.
Musicrespect-mag.com

RESPECT. Interview: Paris Bryant Talks Signing With Cinematic Music Group, Top 5 Rappers, Dream Collaboration + More

Paris Bryant has already recognized the power of a positive perspective against any and all adversity. The Maryland-born and Brooklyn-based rapper spreads light through the culture with an uplifting message lifted even higher by verbal gymnastics and soaring melodies. Despite a turbulent childhood, he embraced this outlook early on. As classmates drummed out beats on the lunch table, he developed his wordplay in real time during grade school. By nine-years-old, he picked up guitar before eventually learning keyboard. Music offered some stability as he bounced back and forth between living with his mom and dad. Following his mother’s second five-year incarceration, he moved to The Bronx with his grandmother at the age of twelve. New York felt like a culture shock as he dealt with bullying due to his southern accent and thrifted clothes.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

My Morning Jacket Grapple With Modernity on ‘Regularly Scheduled Programming’

My Morning Jacket have returned with a new song, “Regularly Scheduled Programming,” from their upcoming self-titled album, out October 22nd via ATO Records. “Regularly Scheduled Programming” starts with a swooning intro but soon settles into a sprightly beat that builds to a rich, chaotic and ultimately cathartic conclusion. The song finds frontman Jim James contending with the trappings of modernity: “Programming to drown out how we feel,” he sings, “Fresh fiction, rewriting how we think/Screen time addiction, replacing real life and love/Erasing forgiveness/Bow down to your overlords.” The song arrives with a music video, directed by James and George Mays, that complements...
Musicboisestatepublicradio.org

Larry Harlow, Iconic Salsa Musician And Producer, Has Died At 82

Larry Harlow, a pianist, arranger, producer and activist who helped to popularize salsa in the U.S., died early Friday morning of heart failure. His death was confirmed by family members, who said that he had been hospitalized for kidney issues. He was 82. Known affectionately to his fans and fellow...
Posted by
J.M. Lesinski

DUNNOWHO Talks Influences, Musical Inspiration in Exclusive Interview

Andres Cabral, also known as DUNNOWHO.Photo courtesy of DUNNOWHO. When it comes to one’s influences in music, the sky is the limit to the endless genres, styles, etc. that are available to the human ear. Just having released his newest single, “OZONO,” Andres Cabral, also known as DUNNOWHO, has been celebrating the success of the new electronic track. In an exclusive interview, I sat down with Cabral, and discussed the wide variety of influences and what inspires his music.
Theater & Dancemixmag.net

An online archive is documenting 30 years of dance music history

The Dance Music Archive is an online database that documents 30 years of dance music and rave culture. Just launched, the website allows visitors to explore each decade of dance music history from the 1980s onwards, through DJ mixes, radio shows, blogs, artwork and more. The team has ripped CDs, gathered physical documents and curated Spotify playlists to create an exciting audio-visual timeline.
Celebritiesktep.org

Chuck Close, Creator Of Gigantic Portraits, Has Died At 81

Chuck Close's face made him famous — his face on canvas, that is. Gigantic, up close and personal, his black and white 1968 Big Self-Portrait leaves nothing to the imagination. You can see every spike of stubble, every wisp of uncombed hair, every curl of smoke from his cigarette. It was a bold opening statement from someone who went on to become one of the best-known portraitists of his generation, who died today at age 81.
Rock Musicdecibelmagazine.com

Video Premiere: Hellbastard – “Outsider of the Year”

U.K. underground heroes Hellbastard have a looooong history of being in the right place at the wrong time. The band actually coined the term “crust” on their first demo back in 1985, long before it was applied to fellow English legends Amebix. A few years later, as punk-influenced grindcore and death metal has ascended as a cultural force, Hellbastard signed to Earache Records — the world’s most important label releasing those genres at the time — and promptly recorded a straight-forward thrash album (1990’s Natural Order).
MusicElectronic Beats

The Birth of Dubstep Captured in New Photobook ‘Drumz of the South’

Travel back in time through 150 photos, blog posts and hand-drawn notes. Artist and photographer Georgina Cook has launched a crowdfunding campaign to print her photobook covering the early days of London’s dubstep scene. “A combination of things have encouraged me to finally make the book, but mostly, I wanted...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to World Tour Mafia’s “John Wall” [ft. Brooks and G.T.]: The Ones

Scoob, DaeMoney, Miles, Solid, and Milt are World Tour Mafia, a baby-faced crew of rappers armed with lethargic flows who wholeheartedly believe they are the coolest clique anywhere. World Tour Mafia or Die is not a cult slogan, but the title of their debut mixtape, where they give everyone in the group a moment in the limelight and bring more established elders into the fold. On “John Wall,” Milt takes the centerstage (alongside the like minded Brooks and Detroit veteran G.T.), providing lifestyle raps delivered with a shrug—it’s a pretty good sample of World Tour Mafia’s bread and butter. Milt isn’t trying to be a lyrical mastermind, instead he merely conveys this simple message: If you aren’t hip to the group’s style, lingo, and network, you might as well fall off the face of the Earth. He’s so confident about their collective flyness that this must be somewhat true.
MusicPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

'Candyman' Composer Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe Sings, Scares The Body Electric

To hear the audio version of this story, use the player above. The original Candyman, a 1992 horror film with music by Philip Glass, was about a tragic, violent bogeyman with a giant hook in one arm, summoned whenever you say his name five times into a mirror. It takes place in the Cabrini-Green housing project – just four blocks from where Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, who composed the refracted score of the new film, lived when he moved to Chicago in 1995, playing with bands like The 90 Day Men.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Tributes Pour in for Reggae, Dub Pioneer Lee “Scratch” Perry

Tributes have been pouring in for the reggae and dub pioneer and producer Lee “Scratch” Perry, who died on Aug 29 at the age of 85 in a hospital in Lucea, Jamaica. “The magical sounds created by Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry The Upsetter will vibrate on thru the universe forever and ever and ever…” wrote Primal Scream on Instagram, while The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess wrote, “His adventure continues beyond this realm.”
MusicPopMatters

Graham Haynes vs Submerged Compelling Blend Jazz and Electronic on ‘Echolocation’

Combining jazz and electronic music can sometimes be a hit-or-miss affair. Often it seems musicians were shoved together in ill-fitting combinations in order to produce what felt like novelty records. If the participants did appreciate both styles of music, they nevertheless failed to assimilate the language of the other genre. This is no longer the case as enough time has elapsed for true cross-fertilization to take place. The new album Echolocation featuring cornet by Graham Haynes and electronics by Submerged (aka Kurt Glück-Aeg) proves that musicians from these two worlds can come together and produce fascinating results.
MusicElectronic Beats

Tributes to Lee “Scratch” Perry, “Salvador Dalí of music”

Musicians from all over the world honour the legacy of a true dub genius. On Sunday morning, the world lost one of its true mavericks and most influential musicians and performers: Lee “Scratch” Perry sadly passed away from unknown causes in a hospital in Lucea, Jamaica, at the age of 85.
Public Healthbrooklynvegan.com

Greg Dulli cancels Brooklyn Made shows due to COVID concerns

Greg Dulli of The Afghan Whigs has cancelled his upcoming shows at Brooklyn Made in October, which would have been held on the new venue's third and fourth nights open. "In light of the continued rise of the delta variant and my personal concerns regarding the health and safety of audience, band and crew, I have made the difficult decision to cancel the two Brooklyn shows in October and will issue full refunds," Dulli writes. "I had eagerly anticipated the mutual catharsis of these live performances but the risks outweigh the rewards at this particular place in time."

Comments / 0

Community Policy