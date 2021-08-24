Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Harris Rebukes China In Major Speech On Indo-Pacific

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SINGAPORE (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a sharp rebuke to China for its incursions in the South China Sea, warning its actions there amount to "coercion" and "intimidation" and affirming that the U.S. will support its allies in the region against Beijing's advances. "We know that Beijing...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Halimah Yacob
Person
Wendy Sherman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#East China#Indo Pacific#Rebuke#Ap#The Indo Pacific#Chinese#Foreign Ministry#Defense#State#Southeast Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Singapore
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Related
U.S. PoliticsFinancial Times

China warns US that tensions threaten fight against climate change

China has warned the US that a “strategic miscalculation” in its relations with Beijing had stoked bilateral tensions that risked derailing high-level talks aimed at combating the global threat of climate change. John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua, the climate envoys for the world’s two largest economies, are meeting in Tianjin,...
U.S. PoliticsConnecticut Post

US envoy Kerry says China crucial to handling climate crisis

BEIJING (AP) — China needs to expand its efforts to reduce carbon emissions to help hold back the rise in global temperatures, U.S. envoy John Kerry said Thursday. The State Department said Kerry told Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng in a virtual meeting that there is “no way” for the world to solve the climate crisis without China’s “full engagement and commitment.”
Militarylawfareblog.com

Water Wars: A Time for Choosing? Not for Southeast Asia, Say VP and SECDEF

U.S. and Partners Conduct Indo-Pacific Exercises, U.S. Sends Administration Officials to Asia. July and August saw a number of major U.S. military operations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. In July, on the fifth anniversary of the South China Sea arbitral ruling that invalidated China’s claims in the South China Sea, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold conducted a freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the vicinity of the Paracel Islands (Mandarin: Xīshā Qúndǎo; Vietnamese: Quần đảo Hoàng Sa). While the U.S. Navy maintains that these FONOPs are lawful under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), China, Taiwan and Vietnam have all long claimed sovereignty over the islands. All three claimants require either permission or advance notification before foreign warships may enjoy the right to innocent passage, which is a violation of UNCLOS. While China claimed to have chased the U.S. warship out of the disputed area, the U.S. Navy responded that “[t]he PRC’s statement about this mission is false. USS Benfold conducted this FONOP in accordance with international law and then continued on to conduct normal operations in international waters.” The U.S. Navy’s statement, which is more extensive than most press releases regarding FONOPs, went on to say that the “[People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN)] statement is the latest in a long string of PRC actions to misrepresent lawful U.S. maritime operations and assert its excessive and illegitimate maritime claims at the expense of its Southeast Asian neighbors in the South China Sea.”
U.S. Politicsnewspressnow.com

US envoy Kerry due to talk on climate with Chinese officials

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese and U.S. officials plan to talk this week about reducing pollution by the world's two largest economies — an area of potential cooperation between two governments whose relations are strained on other issues. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is scheduled for meetings with counterparts from the...
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

America must protect its supply chains from China

Well, it didn’t take long for China to seize upon the Afghanistan debacle created by the Biden administration. The unmitigated disaster we’ve seen in the past few weeks is fitting right in with China’s longstanding attempts at promoting the idea of America’s decline. As a result, the carefully controlled Chinese...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
Foreign Policybatonrougenews.net

Kamala Harris calls on intl community to challenge China

Hanoi [Vietnam], August 25 (ANI): Hitting out at China for the second time in the last two days, US Vice President Kamala Harris called upon the international community to challenge Beijing's "bullying" and excessive maritime claims in Indo-Pacific. "We need to find ways to pressure and raise the pressure on...
Foreign PolicyFortune

Vice President Harris accuses China of undermining ‘the rules-based order’ in Singapore speech

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a sharp rebuke to China for its incursions in the South China Sea, warning its actions there amount to “coercion” and “intimidation” and affirming that the U.S. will support its allies in the region against Beijing’s advances.
Foreign Policykfgo.com

On eve of Harris trip, Vietnam tells China it does not pick sides

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s prime minister told the Chinese ambassador on Tuesday, the eve of a visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, that Hanoi does not align itself with one country against any other. Earlier on Tuesday, Harris accused https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/kamala-harris-says-beijing-continues-coerce-south-china-sea-2021-08-24 Beijing of coercion and intimidation to back claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy