Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Commentary: Hey, Republicans, stop fighting vaccine and mask mandates

By Michael R. Strain, Bloomberg Opinion
Marietta Daily Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to COVID-19, too many prominent Republicans are acting like theirs is not the party of limited government and personal responsibility. Some Republican elected officials are trying to thwart measures local governments and private businesses are taking to reduce the spread of COVID-19. For example, it is illegal in Gov. Greg Abbott’s Texas for businesses to require customers to provide proof of vaccination — a law that restaurants in Austin learned about the hard way when they nearly had their liquor licenses revoked. Florida has a similar law, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, though a judge recently gave a cruise operator permission to ignore it.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Eric Holcomb
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#The Republican Party#Gop#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell says it 'never occurred to me' getting Americans vaccinated would be a 'challenge' and insists school and mask mandates should not be decided by the federal government

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sided with local school boards and employers who have decided to hand down vaccine requirements, in remarks in his home state of Kentucky, where he also expressed shock that people wouldn't want to take the coronavirus vaccine. 'What I think as a public official, is...
Public HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

GOP governors fight mandates as party's COVID-19 politics harden

As a new coronavirus wave accelerated by the delta variant spreads across the United States, many Republican governors have taken sweeping action to combat what they see as an even more urgent danger posed by the pandemic: the threat to personal freedom. In Florida, Ron DeSantis has prevented local governments...
Texas StateMother Jones

Texas Republicans Pass Voting Restrictions to Solidify Anti-Democratic Hold on Power

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. It has long been assumed that as America heads toward a future in which people of color constitute a majority of the population, it will grow increasingly difficult for the Republican Party to win elections by appealing to a shrinking base of conservative white voters.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell refuses to criticize Republican Governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis for banning school-wide mask mandates as the minority leader encourages people to get vaccinated

Mitch McConnell wouldn't say on Sunday whether he thinks Republican Governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis should reverse their bans on schools and private entities implementing mask mandates. 'Do you think that Governor DeSantis and Governor Abbott are making a mistake banning individual institutions, school districts, from imposing mask mandates?'...
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas Republicans' anti-voting measure to be signed into law

Democratic legislators in Texas did what they could to delay the process. Texas Republicans were determined to impose sweeping new voting restrictions, leading dozens of state House Democrats to leave the state altogether and deny the legislature the quorum needed to work. But the minority party in the state legislature...
Educationerienewsnow.com

Republican governors target local school systems over mask mandates

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is in a stand-off with local school officials in the rural Cherokee Nation, with the school board insisting they can require that students wear masks in their Covid-ravaged community and the GOP governor claiming the board is in violation of state law. Stitt is one of...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
ProtestsPosted by
Axios

The fight over mask mandates in schools turns violent

As children head back to the classroom, a "vocal minority" in the U.S. have resorted to violence or disruptive measures to protest against mask mandates in schools. Driving the news: While the majority of Americans support the mandates, per a recent Axios/Ipsos poll, back-to-school confrontations across the U.S. have gotten so hot that teachers and other officials have been punched, hit and screamed at.
Philadelphia, PAinquirer.com

Republican leaders reject Wolf’s call to pass school mask mandate

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf this week called on the Republican-led legislature to return to the Capitol immediately to pass legislation mandating the use of masks in K-12 classrooms and child-care centers throughout Pennsylvania. In a letter to legislative leaders in both chambers, the Democratic governor struck a note of...
Public HealthNBC News

McConnell says he'd leave Covid mandates up to employers, school boards

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Monday that if he were governor, he would let employers and school boards decide whether to implement mask and vaccine mandates. McConnell appeared to be implicitly taking issue with Republican governors including Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas...
Congress & CourtsTyler Morning Telegraph

Cruz says no on mandates, yes vaccines

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz spoke frankly Tuesday on COVID-19, saying his stance on COVID-19 is simple and common sense, and one he believes people of East Texas and throughout the state understand: COVID-19 is a serious disease that has proven to be very dangerous. While Cruz believes residents should continue...
U.S. Politicsnny360.com

Silence emboldens lunacy among the GOP

Certainly not all Republicans are lunatics. However, by remaining silent, these individuals embolden the lunatics in their party. At a fundraiser for the Alabama Federation of Republican Women, the crowd cheered as U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) noted that Alabama had the lowest-in-the-nation covid vaccination rate. Greene suggested that people take up arms against volunteers who go door to door urging people to be vaccinated. Applause and laughter. Alabama is experiencing its sharpest increase in novel coronavirus-related cases since January.
Public HealthMSNBC

GOP Covid vaccine mandate bans are a legal, terrible idea

A common argument from elected officials who have prohibited local governments and public schools from imposing mask or vaccination requirements is that such bans on mandates (no-mandate mandates, if you will) are necessary to protect individual “freedom” during this Covid-19 pandemic. What these politicians are pushing isn’t the right to...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Mask Mandate Bans from Abbott, DeSantis Face Hurdles in Court

Mask mandate bans from the Republican governors in Texas and Florida this week faced setbacks as they await final court rulings. In Texas, the state's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Gov. Greg Abbott's request to block a temporary restraining order that allowed mask mandates. The court's decision, which is temporary, means that a lower court's ruling to allow school districts to require masks in schools still stands.

Comments / 0

Community Policy