Noah Feldman: Kavanaugh is the last hope for abortion rights

By Noah Feldman, Bloomberg Opinion
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in 30 years — a legal generation — the Supreme Court is poised to revisit the law of abortion rights in a fundamental way. The last time, in 1992, amid expectations that Roe v. Wade might be reversed, the right to choose was saved by an unlikely coalition: Justices Anthony Kennedy and Sandra Day O’Connor, both President Ronald Reagan’s nominees, and David Souter, nominated by President George H.W. Bush, wrote a joint opinion in Planned Parenthood v. Casey that preserved the essential holding of Roe, which had made abortion a constitutional right in 1973.

