As of recently, hearing Disney and Biden’s name in the same sentence surrounded the reopening of Magic Kingdom Park’s attraction, The Hall of Presidents. The new Joe Biden animatronic has been placed inside the attraction to add to the list of animatronics featuring the United States of America Presidents. The timeless attraction is open and welcoming Guests. We are now hearing news of Disney’s recent involvement in something much larger than the Hall of Presidents. Influential corporations of corporate America are launching a massive lobbying blitz to kill key parts of Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion economic plan. The Walt Disney Company is present among the major corporations attempting to remove parts of the economic agenda that will cause tax increases and more.