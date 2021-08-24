Cancel
Public Health

Editorial: With full FDA vaccine approval, it's time to raise insurance rates on the unvaccinated

Cover picture for the articleHealth insurance companies today can legally charge smokers up to 50% more in premiums than non-smokers, based on the simple fact that smokers have made a dangerous lifestyle choice. As the latest surge in the coronavirus pandemic ravages America — especially those portions of America where misguided ideological rejection of science has spurred people to refuse the vaccine — some advocates are calling for making the willfully unvaccinated pay higher insurance rates to cover the costs they’re incurring in the health care system.

Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Moderna vs. Pfizer: Is One Vaccine Stronger Against Delta Variant?

With many now able to choose which COVID vaccine they receive, questions surrounding which offers better protection against the now-surging delta variant have spiked. Several studies have been conducted to determine vaccine effectiveness, but is one vaccine actually better than the others?. According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently...
HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

Unvaccinated face complete pressure to get the shot as insurance companies will not cover medical bills completely if they end up in hospital

The pressure for vaccination is rising and the process will probably not be going to slow down anytime soon. With president Joe Biden announcing that the White House administration will require federal workers to get vaccinated in multiple occasions, now some insurance companies decided not to cover all the medical expenses if unvaccinated person ends up in hospital for treatment as a result of the Covid-19.
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientist resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Medical & BiotechArab American News

Pfizer gets unanimous recommendation from CDC immunization committee

Adding to expert confidence over the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC announced this week that its advisory committee on immunization has given the vaccine a “unanimous recommendation” for those ages 16 and up. The committee’s 14-0 vote came a week after the FDA gave the Pfizer vaccine full approval. The...
Public HealthPosted by
The Saginaw News

What can my employer do if I refuse a COVID vaccine?

Now that the Pfizer COVID vaccine has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), more companies are mandating their employees get vaccinated. Other companies are not mandating vaccines but instead are using different incentives to encourage workers to get the shot, such as bonuses, gift card offers or paid time off.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Judge orders Ohio hospital to treat ventilated COVID patient, 51, with anti-parasite treatment Ivermectin after staff refused to give it to him despite prescription from a pulmonologist

An Ohio judge has ordered hospital staff to start treating a ventilated COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, a controversial anti-parasite treatment that is being used in some countries to treat the virus but has been knocked down by the FDA. Ivermectin has been available in the US to treat lice since...
IndustrySummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Insurance companies should deny coverage to unvaccinated

My health insurance premium has increased this year. According to my health insurance provider, the increase was due, in part, to the increasing costs of treating COVID-19 patients. The unvaccinated are exacerbating the problem and contributing to the rising cost of health insurance. I may have a solution to this...
Public HealthSandusky Register

Vaccine mandate could reduce staff

SANDUSKY — Nursing homes in Ohio fear a new vaccination mandate for their staff will make an existing staffing shortage worse. “Our members already are facing a severe staffing crisis, which reflects the overall situation with employers in the general economy,” said Peter Van Runkle, executive director of the Ohio Health Care Association, which represents the industry.
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Researcher Distorts Facts on COVID-19 Vaccine Approval, Liability

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration, though an emergency use authorization also remains in place. Dr. Robert Malone misleadingly said Americans are being offered the shot only under the latter and that it carried different liability ramifications. The liability protections, afforded under a public health law, are the same for the two.
Public HealthMarietta Daily Journal

Editorial: Passing up approved coronavirus vaccine for horse dewormer is nuts

For months after the coronavirus vaccines were released, many Americans who refused to take them cited the fact that they were initially approved by federal regulators on an emergency fast-track basis rather than under the normal drug-approval process. That fear, never fully valid to begin with, should have finally been laid to rest by the recent full, formal approval of the first of the vaccines.
Public Healthrock947.com

About 1.6 million more Americans had health insurance in 2020 – CDC

(Reuters) – About 1.6 million more Americans had some form of health insurance coverage despite the COVID-19 crisis last year, helped mainly by enrollment growth in government-sponsored health plans, early data from a U.S. government office showed. Estimates based on a household survey by the statistics division of the U.S....
Pittsburgh, PAbizjournals

More insurers end Covid waivers, but not in Pittsburgh region

There’s a national movement among insurance companies to require Covid-19 patients to take more costs related to treatment or hospitalization, but Pittsburgh’s two biggest insurers say they’re still waiving out-of-pocket costs and cost sharing for in-network treatment. In the first year or so of the pandemic, Pennsylvania insurers had waived...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Seniors would lose value if dental benefits added to Medicare, AHIP says

A new report from AHIP warns that Medicare costs could increase while benefits drop should dental benefits be added to seniors' coverage. Should Congress implement the change without adjusting the Medicare Advantage benchmark, Medicare Advantage plans could see 48-73 percent fewer rebate dollars, according to the report. These funds are used to provide benefits including transportation, meals and other auxiliary perks.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.

