Man In A Critical Condition After Being Shot By A Gun Owner: Houston Police
A man is in critical condition after he threatened a gun owner with a gun during an argument Saturday afternoon, the Houston Police Department has said. Houston police said the shooting was reported at a place of business where the gun owner worked in the 8500 block of West Montgomery Road around 1 p.m. The gun owner told investigators that he pulled out a gun and shot the man in self-defense, Click 2 Houston reported.texasbreaking.com
