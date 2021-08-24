Cancel
Mount Vernon, OH

New zoning provides flexibility for potential tenants in Cooper Progress Park

By Cheryl Splain, Correspondent
Knox Pages
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT VERNON — City Council gave a first reading Monday night to an ordinance that creates a new zoning category for the city. The new designation is a Planned Commercial Development District (PCDD). While the impetus for creating PCDD zoning is Cooper Progress Park, Jeff Gottke, president of the Area Development Foundation, told council that the city can also apply it to a second industrial park if it were to create one.

