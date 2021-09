A new model of PlayStation 5 has reportedly been spotted out in the wild just one month after reports of a leaked new PS5 model made the rounds. At the time, the report indicated that a new PS5 model of the all-digital version of the console, CFI-1100B01, was on the way, but according to new reports, an upgraded PS5 model for the disc version of the console, CFI-1102A, has appeared in Australia. What exactly the new model might include is unclear as of this moment beyond one significant change: the stand.